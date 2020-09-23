Leaseable Welcomes Spear Street, Nuveen Real Estate, Golub & Company To Its Data Management Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaseable , the only Commercial Real Estate (CRE) data management company that tethers source tenant data with portfolio-wide reporting for anytime-anywhere access, today announced the addition of Spear...

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaseable , the only Commercial Real Estate (CRE) data management company that tethers source tenant data with portfolio-wide reporting for anytime-anywhere access, today announced the addition of Spear Street, Nuveen Real Estate and Golub & Company to its Leaseable Cloud platform.

With Leaseable Cloud, CRE customers can, for the first time, establish trusted, transparent, and timely access to their lease data for deeper portfolio analysis and critical decision making. "We put our full portfolio on to Leaseable to accelerate the transactional efficiency of refinancings, dispositions, and acquisition activity happening across our portfolio," said Rajiv Patel, President of Spear Street Capital. For a deeper dive into Spear Street's use of Leaseable Cloud, see the case study here .

Firms like Golub have also implemented Leaseable as a must-use platform. "Leaseable is an everyday tool for Golub. The product is intuitive and provides transparency into our lease data." said Tim Conway, Commercial Portfolio Manager, Golub. "We are able to use it for more efficient and improved decision making."

"We're proud to count Spear Street, Nuveen Real Estate, and Golub among our growing list of customers. Leaseable Cloud has been a huge value add for high impact, detailed reports that are connected with accurate lease information" said Leaseable's CEO Cameron Steele.

With Portfolio Reports, Leaseable Cloud provides customers with first-ever portfolio-wide reporting based on trusted lease data. Customers see comprehensive, aggregated information in Leaseable Cloud and tailor reports to their specific business needs.

Leaseable Cloud is currently available through Essentials, Pro, and Enterprise editions. For more information, please visit www.leaseable.com .

About LeaseableLeaseable is a data management platform that extracts useful lease data for use in more strategic, proprietary decision making across all levels of management. Built exclusively for Commercial Real Estate (CRE) executives, Leaseable uses cloud-based technology to eliminate the complexity inherent in managing tenant lease data and tethers all reporting directly to the lease. With trusted data from Leaseable, landlords can finally focus on strategy that enables higher value transactions and improved optionality.

About Nuveen Real EstateNuveen Real Estate, with $131 billion under management, is the real estate manager of Nuveen, a TIAA company.

