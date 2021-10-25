LearnPlatform Continues Growth, Invests In Its User Experience And Company Culture With Two New Leadership Appointments

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnPlatform, the leading edtech effectiveness system today welcomes Ebony Haywood to Vice President of People and Culture and Kristie Lindell to Vice President of Product, representing the company's continued investment in culture and innovation. Both leadership positions are integral to the company's mission to continuously improve teaching and technology ecosystems and expand equitable access for all students.

Ebony Haywood is LearnPlatform's first Vice President of People and Culture and will lead the company's significant hiring and expansion. Haywood, a former educator, brings over a decade of experience championing change, and improving employee hiring, development and retention within the technology industry. Haywood, who is based in Raleigh and will work from company headquarters, promotes positive corporate culture and emerging learning technologies to build a diverse and inclusive workforce.

"I'm excited to return to education during this period of metamorphosis of the K-12 industry to create a diverse and equitable workplace culture," said Haywood. "LearnPlatform's commitment in building an inclusive workforce at every level is an accomplishment in its continued commitment to a positive workplace environment."

LearnPlatform has doubled the number of employees over the last 12 months and prioritizes diversity of all kinds in its leadership team and across its growing teams to benefit company culture, innovation and environment. The company's commitments have translated to higher diversity than industry averages and peer companies. Company-wide, 62% of its employees identify as female, with a 50-50 gender split on the company's leadership team. People of color make up 25% of the company, close to double industry average.

As LearnPlatform's Vice President of Product, Kristie Lindell brings over 20 years of product and marketing experience translating educators' needs into successful digital products. She leads the company's team of product and design professionals using research and technology to find innovative ways to help educators and organizations navigate their edtech needs. Before joining LearnPlatform, Lindell held senior product positions at Illuminate Education and Edmentum. Lindell will work remotely from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"LearnPlatform's reputation for innovative, equitable and dynamic user experiences ensuring both evidence and efficiency lead to edtech effectiveness is an exciting foundation to build upon," said Lindell. "It's more urgent than ever that districts and states carefully select and use digital products that are safe, secure and drive achievement and outcomes for all students. We are focused on providing the best platform and services to ensure K-12 administrators efficiently use and share evidence to drive edtech decisions."

Last fiscal quarter, LearnPlatform launched Evidence Services to support edtech providers and their education partners in building the evidence base needed to comply with ESSER to receive federal funding for districts and states to buy and use their products. In the same month, it ranked as one of the 50 fastest growing education companies and in the top half of the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"As LearnPlatform helps more and more states, districts and edtech providers raise the edtech industry standard for effectiveness, we are glad to invest deeply in our product and people development to ensure that we are continuously improving," said Karl Rectanus, CEO and Founder of LearnPlatform. "Ebony and Kristie bring expertise, track records of success, and a whole lot of empathy to leading and growing with and for our education partners and our employees."

About LearnPlatformLearnPlatform is a mission-driven research organization, and creator of the comprehensive edtech effectiveness system of the same name used by educators, leaders and their partners to save time, save money and improve outcomes. The research-driven technology, central office automation and data-rich insights and evidence services equip school districts, states, and providers to organize, streamline and analyze their edtech interventions to ensure learning ecosystems are safe, equitable, cost-efficient, and effective for all students. For more information, visit learnplatform.com.

