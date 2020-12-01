Learning Without Tears Donates To World Central Kitchen

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading early education company Learning Without Tears is proud to announce its donation to World Central Kitchen to support the organization's hunger relief efforts and its mission of using the power of food to...

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading early education company Learning Without Tears is proud to announce its donation to World Central Kitchen to support the organization's hunger relief efforts and its mission of using the power of food to heal communities.

"Small boosts given to those in need can have a profound impact on their resilience and power to move ahead," explained Eric Olsen, Chairman of Learning Without Tears at an event hosted by the company. "This simple hope propels World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés and the organization's work and it is what drove my mom Jan Olsen as she built Learning Without Tears."

Eric Olsen continued, " Jan Olsen saw that children's struggles with handwriting were stifling their success in school. Jan knew how to make handwriting easy for students, and shared her ideas and program across the country. This foundation gives elementary students a hope, expectation and ability to flourish in school. Simple solutions offered with a cheerful smile of support can be the lift a child needs."

"World Central Kitchen is grateful for Learning Without Tears' support and commitment to our mission. LWT shares our vision that a powerful solution to the health, economic, and humanitarian crises is to work with chefs and restaurants to prepare nutritious meals for food-insecure communities," said Alexandra Garcia, Chief Program Officer at World Central Kitchen. "Learning Without Tears' support will contribute to WCK's efforts to directly help chefs and restaurateurs keep their businesses afloat, while providing thousands of meals to people in need."

"José Andrés has a magnetism for inspiring people. Chefs, restaurant workers, companies and even those in need themselves find purpose in volunteering to prepare meals for others. It takes a wide network of people with shared beliefs to have such a large impact. The success that Learning Without Tears has with children comes from the army of teachers, special educators, occupational therapists and parents working every day in person and online to help children," Eric Olsen concluded.

This is the third year in a row that Learning Without Tears has supported World Central Kitchen.

About Learning Without TearsLearning Without Tears is an early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning, from crucial readiness skills in pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding, and cursive. The pre-K to elementary school-level programs benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, proven practices, and are used by millions of students around the world.

