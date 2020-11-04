Learning Ally Announces First "Spotlight On Early Literacy" Virtual Conference With Special Guest, Andre Agassi

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 4, 2020, Learning Ally will host its first, " Spotlight on Early Literacy ," a virtual professional development conference for educators working with all children who are emerging readers.

The organization's mission is to address America's literacy problem especially amongst its vulnerable populations -- students with low reading readiness, English Language Learners, and those with uncovered reading deficits. Learning Ally provides a suite of literacy solutions ranging from early literacy through later literacy, with professional learning to support educators, day to day practitioners and champions for students.

A special fireside chat with Andre Agassi, Tennis Pro and Founder of the Andre Agassi Education Foundation is planned. Mr. Agassi will share why literacy is so important to him and the learnings from his Foundation in helping more schools evoke positive and systemic improvements in literacy.

Learning Ally is expanding its "Spotlight On Learning" virtual conference series, after a successful "Spotlight on Dyslexia" event earlier this year, attended by over 9,000 educators. The day-long "Spotlight on Early Literacy," in partnership with edWeb.net., features nationally acclaimed speakers, including an academy award winner, master teachers and literacy experts who will share the best practices of early literacy and whole child development. Sessions focus on the science of reading and learning engagement to help educators explore innovative ways to break through barriers to reading.

Attendees will take away new knowledge to understand:

how to define clear milestones in early literacy development,

the five pillars of reading especially in distance and learning environments,

ways to improve everyday instructional practices,

how to build a culture of accomplished readers, and

what it means to be intentionally anti-biased and culturally relevant to teach literacy in a diverse classroom

Kai-lee Berke, Vice Chair of the Board, Teaching Strategies, and Early Childhood Curriculum and Assessment Author, and Barbara Steinberg, Founder and Owner of PDX Reading Specialist, LLC will keynote the event.

Andrew Freidman, CEO of Learning Ally said, "Working with educators, researchers, and advocates like Andre Agassi, we share a passion to champion a culture of 'literacy for all.' What we know for sure is that it is never too early to identify reading challenges, and never too late to integrate new processes and methodologies that support educators and can change the projection of a child's future."

The Spotlight on Early Literacy conference is one component of Learning Ally's professional learning suite. In combination with its quality reading accommodation, Learning Ally is equipping more educators to become literacy leaders. The organization will continue to host its annual "Spotlight on Dyslexia" virtual event in June 2021.

Educators can earn up to 16 CE certificates live or on demand through January 31, 2021. View the full agenda and list of speakers , and register now to attend the "Spotlight on Early Literacy".

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education solutions organization dedicated to equipping educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 1.5 million students and 135,000 educators across the US. The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution is our cornerstone award-winning reading accommodation used in approximately 18,500 schools to help students with reading deficits succeed. Composed of high quality, human-read audiobooks, and a suite of teacher resources to monitor and support student progress, it is designed to turn struggling readers into engaged learners. Visit www.learningally.org/educators. Call 800-221-1098.

