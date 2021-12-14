Learning A-Z Named Winner Of The Inaugural 2021 Supes' Choice Award For Equity And Anti-Racism Champion

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning A-Z ,® a Cambium Learning Group company, was named winner of the inaugural 2021 Supes' Choice Awards in the Equity and Anti-Racism Champion category by the Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), an organization that serves as the bridge between district leaders and organizations to support the greatest challenges in K-12 education.

Learning A-Z was selected by a panel of esteemed superintendent judges from across the nation and was assessed based on Learning A-Z's commitment to student outcomes, innovation and ingenuity, client support, interactivity and engagement. The Supes' Choice Awards are the only industry awards judged exclusively by school district superintendents.

This fall, Learning A-Z launched the Meaningful Conversations solution, which aims to help educators foster conversations about social and racial justice issues through comprehensive resources built into the existing Raz-Plus and Reading A-Z products. Learning A-Z set out to create a comprehensive social-emotional learning solution that teachers could confidently use to help students:

Grow in self-awareness, social awareness, and empathy by celebrating one another's differences and similarities

Construct self-confidence through visibility, by seeing themselves and each other equally valued in the world

Develop inclusive, respectful dialogue skills with classroom discussions facilitated by teachers, guided by easy-to-use resources in multiple formats

Safely and appropriately discuss and digest difficult yet age-appropriate topics

"Students have seen and gone through so much over the last two years, and teachers are very much at the forefront of the questions students are asking or internalizing," said Lisa O'Masta, president of Learning A-Z. "We're honored to be recognized for the Equity and Anti-Racism Champion award and are committed to enabling teachers to lead authentic classroom discussions with confidence and feel fully supported in this effort."

Meaningful Conversations provides culturally responsive content and comprehensive support for facilitating difficult yet critical classroom conversations on 10 important topic areas (focused on subjects like family, friends, bullying, national disasters, learning differences, and racism). Meaningful Conversations is aligned to speaking and listening CCSS ELA Standards, themes from the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS), and the CASEL Social and Emotional Learning Competencies and Growth Mindset.

Recipients of the Supes' Choice Award were recognized at a hybrid gala held on Dec. 9, where the judges gathered in New York and the event was live-streamed for all award applicants. Along with the designation of being winners, companies were provided with written and verbal feedback during the judging process.

"At IEI, we are committed to improving students' outcomes and supporting effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems in education," said Doug Roberts, founder and CEO, Institute for Education Innovation. "The Supes' Choice Awards provide a very unique opportunity for companies to not only get their products and solutions in front of district decision-makers but to also pursue recognition for their work with a prestigious, new industry award."

The full list of winners and finalists can be found at www.supeschoice.com .

About Learning A-Z

Learning A-Z® delivers pre-K-6 solutions that inspire curiosity, ensure comprehension and instill the joy of learning for elementary students. Its award-winning digital products, which include Reading A-Z® and Raz-Kids®, are used by more than 12 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a Cambium Learning® Group company.

For information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About the Institute for Education Innovation

Superintendents are defenders of our children's right to a high-quality public education and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: They do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking. http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com .

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services across the K-12 space. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as an education leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally seen, valued and supported. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Medium. The Cambium family of brands includes Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning® and Kurzweil Education®.

