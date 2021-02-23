Learn How Loan Officers Are Creating Customers For Life By Leveraging FinTech And Winning Big In The Process!

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, home of The Modern Mortgage Experience ™, in their latest webinar series, THE SHIFT, presents " Winning Big with FinTech" on March 3rd at 11am PST with Henry Cason, one of the foremost authorities on the digital mortgage landscape, former head of digital strategy at Fannie Mae and the Creator of Fannie Mae's Day 1 Certainty Program. Cason, now CEO at FinLocker, addresses how fintech allows lenders to venture well beyond the mortgage transaction to meet the paradigm shift happening in consumer finance. Learn how top producers are positioning themselves with technology as they build highly engaged customers for life, especially in the Gen Z and Millennial segments. Click here to secure your spot today! Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, with Operational HUBS in Roseville, Boise, Denver and Dallas. Contact Aaron Nemec or Ben Green to learn more about S1L.

