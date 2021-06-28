Learn How C-Suite Leaders Transformed Revenue, Productivity, & Staff Morale Through Innovations In Clinical Documentation -- A Free Webinar By Remarkable Health & OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host a webinar, Learn How C-Suite Leaders Transformed Revenue, Productivity, & Staff Morale Through Innovations In Clinical Documentation , courtesy of Remarkable Health. This event will showcase how two organizations realized a significant ROI using new AI technology.

Documentation of clinical services is a very necessary, but time consuming, function. In most specialty provider organizations, staff members spend 40% of their time (two days a week) on clinical documentation. The average time from session to note signing is over 3 days. And, even with that investment of time, between 15% and 45% of clinical documentation has missing or erroneous information. New technology allows clinical team members to cut their documentation time in half.

In this informative webinar, you will learn how artificial intelligence can decrease the time spent on clinical documentation and increase accuracy of the information. Don't miss Learn How C-Suite Leaders Transformed Revenue, Productivity, & Staff Morale Through Innovations In Clinical Documentation on July 20 at 1:00 pm ET, featuring OPEN MINDS CEO Monica E. Oss, and the executives of Community Health & Counseling Services (CHCS) in Maine and Mental Health Association (MHA) of South Central Kansas, to hear how they reduced costs and gained a competitive advantage.

Attendees of this webinar will take away:

The current performance metrics for clinical documentation in specialty provider organizations

How artificial intelligence solutions can reduce clinical documentation time and improve clinical documentation quality

The use of enhanced clinical documentation processes to increase productivity and reduce risk around audit recoupments

For the past three decades, Ms. Oss has been at the forefront of clinical, management, and technological innovation in the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. She leads a team of 200+ advisors, subject matter experts, and analysts focused on a single mission - to improve the care delivered to these consumers by supporting the business information needs of the organizations that finance and deliver their care. MHA provides a full range of mental and community health services to south central Kansas; from housing needs, to job training, to smoking cessation, to addictions treatment, their 32 programs provide the wrap-around services that commercial therapy offices cannot. Community Health and Counseling Services is a private non-profit organization that provides community-based home health, hospice and mental health services to adults and children in central, eastern, southern and northern Maine. More than 9,000 people benefit each year from the efforts of professional, support, and management staff of the agency.

This webinar is available free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of Remarkable Health. However, attendees must register in advance.

About Remarkable Health

Remarkable Health is a leading software company focused on providing behavioral health, substance abuse and human service organizations the tools they need to provide remarkable staff to client experiences and drive positive outcomes. We offer EHR+, which includes a CT|One (FKA ClaimTrak), a purpose built fully integrated EHR platform, and Bells, the first virtual clinical documentation assistant that works as a companion to the EHR experience. Learn more at Remarkable Health .

Bells is the first virtual clinical documentation assistant for the behavioral health and human services industry. Bells provides a suite of tools that deliver immediate and ongoing improvements in the clinical documentation process that save time, reduce errors, eliminate redundancy, improve quality, decrease rejected claims and increase employee satisfaction through both rules-based capabilities, as well as AI learning and recommendation capabilities. Learn more at Bells.ai .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

Contact: Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or mdayak@openminds.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/learn-how-c-suite-leaders-transformed-revenue-productivity--staff-morale-through-innovations-in-clinical-documentation--a-free-webinar-by-remarkable-health--open-minds-301321221.html

SOURCE OPEN MINDS