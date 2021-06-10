Lear To Participate In Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on June 17, 2021, at the virtual Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry...

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (LEA) - Get Report, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on June 17, 2021, at the virtual Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

Representing Lear will be:

Jason Cardew , SVP and CFO

, SVP and CFO Carl Esposito , SVP and President, E-Systems

Lear's webcast will begin at 8:15 AM EDT and will run approximately 35 minutes. The webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 179 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

