Lear Announces Date For Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (LEA) - Get Report, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will hold a conference call to review the company's third quarter 2020 financial results and related matters on October 30, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

To participate in the conference call:

Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383

International calls: 412-902-6506

The conference code is 6293942.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com. The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The third quarter 2020 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on October 30, 2020.

