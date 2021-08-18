LEAPROS Workforce Solutions To Sharpen Focus On Providing Outsourced Human Resource Services, Announces Spin-off Launch Of Insight HR Consulting LLC

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAPROS Workforce Solutions, a national provider of specialized talent acquisition, innovative technology and consulting solutions, announced the spin-off of the Company's human resources consulting division. "The spin-off company, Insight HR Consulting LLC, is well positioned to create long-term value for organizations seeking outsourced HR services and support," said Dr. Joseph Ruiz, Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to providing our current and future customers with superior HR solutions. Insight HR Consulting will be a strategic partner to LEAPROS and laser its focus on providing outsourced HR, payroll, and PEO solutions to organizations of all sizes. This momentous decision comes as a strategic response to the ever-increasing demand for our HR services and represents a logical next step aimed at creating lasting value for our customers, employees and stakeholders."

Heading the launch of Insight HR Consulting LLC in California is Vilma Brager, Managing Principal, with 20 years of experience in human resources, operations, leadership development, and training. Vilma is a certified HR professional through the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) and Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI). For the past several years, Vilma has served as a strategic HR partner to dozens of organizations, assisting with HR compliance, training, and leadership development. She also partnered with internal HR leaders and business owners in developing employee handbooks and risk management tools designed to prevent workplace issues, avoid lawsuits, and create an environment of effective human capital. "It is a privilege to partner with Vilma as she offers a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of human resources, as well as proven leadership that will help us achieve our mission to become the go-to HR partner to companies seeking outside HR, training, and payroll support."

Of the reason for partnering with LEAPROS to form Insight HR Consulting, Vilma stated, "I was drawn to Insight HR's unique approach to innovating industry-shaping solutions for organizations seeking turnkey solutions designed for growth and scale. I am absolutely thrilled to have this unique opportunity to be a part of a very special and talented team. I will certainly enjoy the many opportunities that lie ahead for me, working closely with our team and our phenomenal clients."

About Insight HR Consulting LLC:

Insight HR Consulting specializes in providing HR solutions for businesses of all sizes and industries. Insight HR Consulting's suite of service offerings including Human Resources Outsourcing, HR Consulting, Compensation Consulting Services, Organizational Development Services, Benefits Administration, Payroll Administration, PEO Services, Workplace Harassment Investigations, Leadership Development, and Management and Staff Training including Sexual Harassment Prevention and Awareness Training. To learn more about Insight HR Consulting and their HR services, visit www.insighthrconsulting.com or call 800-784-0362

