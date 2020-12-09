LEAP Announces First SaaS Franchise Agreement In North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAP Legal Software is proud to announce that Circle Management Group (CMG), High Point, NC, has become the exclusive franchisee for LEAP Legal Software in North and South Carolina.

The LEAP NC Franchise is the first SaaS franchise to be established in the world. LEAP is committed to innovation in legal software development and business practices. According to LEAP CEO Peter Baverstock, "Our primary responsibility is to help make sure that Carolina attorneys are more successful and efficient in engaging their clients while aligning and improving all aspects of managing their legal practices. They shouldn't have to use multiple software products or maintain physical servers for their law offices to ensure excellent client service and streamlined workflows. By offering local services to law firms through a Carolina LEAP franchise, we can ensure that every LEAP user gets an unparalleled purchasing and product experience."

Peter further went on to say, "Franchise development is a relatively small space which can learn best practices from employee recruitment and the SaaS sales model. The core principle behind SaaS is that the software provider will begin a long-term relationship with its customers, and a franchise's core purpose is to provide excellent localized customer service. Therefore, the marriage of our SaaS legal software product and the franchise model seemed like an easy fit between LEAP and Circle Management Group."

According to LEAP Franchisee Ken Kennedy, LEAP will offer significant time-saving and productivity advantages to area law firms, including the ability to capture and record time directly from Microsoft Outlook, Word, or Excel, collaborate with clients, send invoices, and receive payments in the cloud on any device, and auto-generate forms from a forms library of federal and state-specific documents.

LEAP Franchisee Co-Founder Laura Kennedy adds, "Our years of experience in legal practice management will bring reputation and dedication to clients and vendors, and high level of business ethics to this amazing partnership. We are excited about our commitment to work closely LEAP as their first ever Franchise in the United States. Together, we will continue to develop one of the best and most specialized products in the marketplace."

