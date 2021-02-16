Leanplum Releases Inaugural Data Science Report For Games App Category

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum , the leading multi-channel customer engagement platform for the mobile gaming industry, today announced the release of its Inaugural Data Science Report for the Games App Category. Based on an analysis of over 1,800 campaigns and 670M+ messages sent, this report explores the value of progressive player engagement personalization in card, casino, puzzle, racing, role-playing, simulation, and strategy games.

"Leanplum has built a most powerful product for the mobile gaming industry, and we currently service some of the world's top gaming studios," said Momchil Kyurkchiev, co-founder and chief product officer, Leanplum. "Listening closely to our customers, we have learned that while player engagement and retention metrics are important to gaming studios, the ultimate goal is to drive revenue growth. Teams need to continuously test, measure and optimize all key campaign performance metrics, including revenue. Our Data Science Report answers important questions and delivers real insights that player engagement teams, including marketers, live ops, and product managers can immediately put to use."

Report highlights and questions addressed include:

Significance of Holdbacks - why universal or campaign-level holdbacks should be an integral part of a successful player engagement strategy

Current State & Value of Player Engagement Personalization

From basic demographic segmentation, to behavior-triggered segmentation, to behavior-triggered delivery, and message content personalization



Quantification of positive revenue impact for each progressive step in the engagement personalization journey

Last Touch Attribution (LTA) -why LTA is a popular and useful method for determining relative performance of campaigns

Player engagement teams everywhere can now access the full analysis and report findings by downloading their copy of Leanplum's Data Science Report for the Games App Category . To register for our upcoming EMEA ( Feb 18) and North America ( Feb 25) gaming webinars, please visit here .

