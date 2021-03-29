Leanbackplayer.com Announces New Website Design And User Experience Team

DETROIT, March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online casino directory Leanbackplayer.com has just announced that it has revamped its website, donning a new and improved design that will make it easier for visitors to navigate and find what they need with a...

DETROIT, March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online casino directory Leanbackplayer.com has just announced that it has revamped its website, donning a new and improved design that will make it easier for visitors to navigate and find what they need with a simple click or tap.

In addition to that, Leanbackplayer further proves its commitment to providing gaming aficionados with some of the best online casino experiences out there by adding a dedicated User Experience team specifically tasked with bridging the gap between its visitors and the updates they'll be putting out in the future. You can view the new design templates here and here .

A Casino Directory for Everyone

Leanbackplayer is a site that provides its visitors with a directory of online casinos they could visit. These include both paid and free online gambling sites that are further divided into other subcategories, which range from the newest online casino sites out there to Pay-by-SMS casino establishments.

The site also gives users content that direct them to game-specific sites, like online poker and online bingo.

In addition to providing a massive online gaming directory for its guests, Leanbackplayer also provides users with helpful articles and reviews, which are all done by their dedicated stable of online casino experts.

What's New on The Site?

In line with providing its users with the most convenient online gaming experience, Leanbackplayer has created a streamlined approach to their website layout, which makes navigating through the many topics—from their dedicated blog to user reviews— faster than ever.

Especially of note is Leanbackplayer.com's page dedicated to showing you the best Payforit casinos that's specifically made to help players based in the UK find the best online spots to spend their money.

This comes in the form of a visually clean and easily understandable table that neatly organizes the finest Payforit casinos for UK players by rank, which they regularly update in order to ensure that they provide the most accurate visitor experience possible.

Fans of online gaming are treated to a rarely matched degree of ease when it comes to finding out which are the best Payforit casinos out there by providing you with a brief overview for each entry in their ranking table.

These include: how much bonuses you could get from any given site; their notable features, such as info about minimum deposit limits; and, most importantly, links that get you these places.

As such, visitors will have to spend less time searching which online casinos are perfect for them than actually visiting these sites and playing their games.

Leanbackplayer doesn't necessarily just put all their resources toward researching the best Payforit casinos, though, as they've also added a regularly updated list that includes the 5 most popular online casinos at any given time.

All the Online Gaming Info You'll Need

For players who want to do a deep dive in order to compare and contrast their options before choosing the right online gaming site for them, Leanbackplayer has also reinvigorated their efforts on this end via their updated site design.

Their team of experts provides guests with a hefty amount of content to help them in all their online gaming needs, from providing links to giving you detailed reviews of the most popular online casinos today.

Leanbackplayer.com visitors from whatever online casino preference will have the opportunity to find out which choices are more suited to their tastes with the addition of pages dedicated to 6 specific categories:

Leanbackplayer Blog

A section dedicated to entries made by Leanbackplayer's team of online casino experts that provide useful information on betting, gaming sites, and expert opinions.

Online Poker

Made specifically for online poker fans, this section allows users to get a list of the best poker apps for your desktop or mobile as well as a page aimed at providing gamers with the top free online poker sites available.

Bingo Sites

Leanbackplayer works with only the most reputable legitimate online gambling establishments, and this section provides visitors with a list of the best online bingo sites they could visit right now.

Online Casinos

Leanbackplayer provides some of the most in-depth services for online casino players, as the section covers everything under the sun as it pertains to these sites. Here, players could expect to find sections that cover a variety of topics—from the best sites that provide free casino games to the top high-stakes online casino establishments.

Reviews

Leanbackplayer's review section has been specifically designed to give players a much clearer idea on any given online casino website. Produced and curated by a team of online casino experts, the reviews section provides an invaluable resource for players and fans alike to find out what they need to know.

Contact

One of the biggest additions to the Leanbackplayer site, the contact button allows visitors to connect with the site's dedicated user experience team who will gladly listen and answer all your site needs.

An Ever-Evolving Experience

With the addition of a User Experience team specifically concerned with improving Leanbackplayer's features and services based on site data gathering, analysis, and user feedback, visitors to the site will expect regular updates that will make navigation and use of the site all the more convenient.

For fans, players, and visitors to the site, they can expect no less than hands-on support from Leanbackplayer's UX team. This is highly convenient for individuals who've had to deal with automated responses from other sites, which don't provide the help needed more often than not.

For Leanbackplayer, this is a way of providing its guests with the most up-to-date online casino directory experience they could get. The company is well-aware of the fact that the online gaming industry evolves in leaps and bounds by the day, and the addition of an expert user experience team allows Leanbackplayer not just to keep up, but get ahead of the game.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leanbackplayercom-announces-new-website-design-and-user-experience-team-301257259.html

SOURCE Leanbackplayer.com