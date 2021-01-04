Lean Focus® CEO Named 2021 Executive Of The Year

MADISON, Wisc., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Business magazine has named Damon Baker—Founder/CEO of Wisconsin-based consulting, training, and talent solutions firm, Lean Focus®—a 2021 Executive of the Year. The awards program recognizes exemplary business executives based on leadership, innovation, and company success. And, in a year rife with economic challenges, it was Damon's innovative leadership and challenger thinking that enabled Lean Focus to not only meet their 2020 growth projections, but exceed them.

"Like many companies, the pandemic has had a significant impact on our ability to execute our plans," said Damon. "But that didn't stop us from continuing to help our clients transform their businesses—in fact, it inspired us to re-imagine the way we deliver our services to the markets we serve. Our team worked diligently to develop virtual offerings such as remote consulting and learning, as well as expand into new service areas that reduced our reliance on the traditional in-person consulting model. This pivot enabled us to return to a double-digit level of growth, without sacrificing value in the eyes of our clients."

Lean Focus's clientele represents a "who's who" of global leaders in every industry, including some of the world's most respected brands and several members of the Fortune 1000. And sacrifice value they did not—under Damon's leadership, Lean Focus's clients were able to adapt to their new economic challenges without missing a beat.

While Damon's leadership was an integral part of the success that Lean Focus and their clients saw in 2020, he says it was far from the only contributing factor. According to him, it was Lean Focus's tried-and-true methodology—the Lean Focus Business System™—combined with their all-star team of senior-level Lean practitioners, that enabled them to continue delivering on their promise to "Transform Businesses For Good." But, for his part, Damon has rightly earned himself the title of "2021 Executive Of The Year."

In lieu of an in-person awards reception, In Business will be sharing video statements that highlights the winners' unique approaches to the challenges that this past year presented.

About Lean Focus: Lean Focus helps businesses overcome their biggest challenges by transforming them for the better, and for the long-term. Applied with our proven, hands-on approach, the Lean Focus Business System™ utilizes 5 Key Elements—Growth, Lean, Leadership, Foundation, and Guiding Principles—to build the lasting organizational and cultural infrastructure it takes to achieve real results.

