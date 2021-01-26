Lean Center Media Launches Mitch McConnell & Friends Figurines

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Center Media is launching its crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo featuring limited edition political figurines.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Center Media is launching its crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo featuring limited edition political figurines. The past four years have been historic, and they have decided to memorialize the most iconic characters.

Their featured figurine is the infamous Mitch McConnell and the nicknames he has earned. They include Nuclear Mitch, Cocaine Mitch, the Grim Reaper, and Midnight Mitch. LCU Media is also offering seven other mystery figurines, which they will be revealing over the next several days.

The campaign will be running on Indiegogo starting Tuesday, February 2, at 10:00 AM and run until Thursday, March 4. LCU Media will offer 25% off to anyone who signs up for updates on their pre-launch page.

A company representative said, "Mitch has been a key figure the past four years and will now be the leader of the new resistance."

Lean Center Media was started in 2019 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and New York, NY. Their crowdfunding campaign was supposed to be launched in mid-2020 but was delayed due to Covid-19.

To learn more about the campaign, you can visit their website at lcumedia.com and follow them on Twitter.

