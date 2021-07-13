LeafFilter® Gutter Protection Announces Chris Counahan As New President

Counahan, who has been with the company since 2012, also serves as Chief Sales Officer of Leaf Home™

HUDSON, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, North America's leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions, today announced the appointment of Chris Counahan as President of LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, a title previously held by Leaf Home's CEO and President, Jeff Beck. Counahan's responsibilities as President will be in addition to leading the sales strategies for Leaf Home as Chief Sales Officer.

Since joining the company in 2012 to drive the LeafFilter business, Counahan has managed Leaf Home's expanding network of customer service delivery centers and sales teams, consisting of over 140 field managers and 1,700 sales representatives. He has helped drive the expansion of Leaf Home while sustaining high-quality direct-to-consumer sales and installation services across all the company's locations. As LeafFilter President, Counahan will now help lead the company's long-term strategy and growth.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to pass the torch of LeafFilter President to Chris," said Beck. "For the past nine years, he has been instrumental to the success of our sales model and a true leader to our sales team. With this new role, I know he'll continue to motivate and elevate the entire LeafFilter brand."

Prior to Leaf Home, Counahan served for more than 11 years as Vice President of Sales at Owens Corning, a global leader in insulation, roofing, and composites. Before his tenure at Owens Corning, he worked alongside LeafFilter founder Matt Kaulig as a Sales Manager at Erie Construction, a position he held for over three years. Chris holds a B.S. in Sociology from the University of Akron.

"I want to thank Jeff for his trust in me as well as the opportunity to work within the organization and lead the team," explains Counahan. "This new role will allow me to spotlight the key members of each department within LeafFilter that are guiding our growth. We have a culture of winning and of success, and we have so much tenure and talent here—I want to be able to help them make our great brand even better."

About Leaf HomeLeaf Home™ is North America's leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

