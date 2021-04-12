Leaf Home Solutions™ Recognized With 2021 Great Place To Work Certification™

HUDSON, Ohio, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home Solutions™ (LHS), North America's leading tech-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home products, is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, a prestigious award which is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company. Through its survey, 87% of employees said it's a great place to work - compared to 58% at the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. To be certified as a "Great Place to Work," organizations must pass a rigorous process that uses validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's data-driven "For All" methodology.

"We cannot underscore enough the pride in being recognized as a Great Place to Work. At Leaf Home Solutions, we're an organization of doers: we aim to hire highly motivated people, and we give them the tools to carve their own path," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home Solutions. "Our differentiator is our 'Today Not Tomorrow' mantra, which is deeply rooted in everything we do. It means having the right team and the right resources at your disposal to get something done in the here and now. By empowering and investing in our employees and our departments, we enable people to do just that."

The Leaf Home Solutions team experienced tremendous growth in the past year, which makes its 93% score in response to, "when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome," all the more impressive. Happy, involved employees contribute to better business—in 2020, the company achieved over $1.1 billion in revenue.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earing this designation means that Leaf Home Solutions is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Leaf Home Solutions is actively hiring within various roles around the organization. Visit its career page to learn more.

About Leaf Home SolutionsLeaf Home Solutions is North America's leading tech-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions. Our innovative products enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families and protect the condition and enhance the appearance and value of their homes. Customers value our quality products and the exceptional service we deliver through our end-to-end DTC sales and service model. Our proprietary data-driven platforms for marketing, customer service, field services, and talent management driven by our "Today Not Tomorrow" culture underpin our competitive advantage and high, sustained growth.

About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

