Leaf Home Solutions™ Expands U.S. Presence With Four New Office Openings

HUDSON, Ohio, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home Solutions ™ (LHS) has announced the opening of four new offices this month within its LeafFilter® Gutter Protection and Leaf Home Water Solutions™ brands, continuing its growth in new regions across North America.

With its offices spanning more than 100 cities, Leaf Home Solutions aims to deliver innovative, quality products and exceptional service to new customers looking to make upgrades both inside and outside the home.

"Looking at the success of our other regional locations in Florida, Maryland, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, we knew it was a great opportunity to expand our reach and service model," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home Solutions. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our gutter and water solutions to even more customers across these states."

LeafFilter Gutter Protection Grows in Three StatesAs the leading provider of gutter protection in the industry, LeafFilter Gutter Protection will be adding three new offices this month, bringing its total count to 106 locations throughout the United States and Canada. The new cities include Hagerstown, Maryland; Eugene, Oregon; and State College, Pennsylvania.

LeafFilter Gutter Protection empowers homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassle with its award-winning and patented technology, scientifically designed to keep everything out of the gutters except water. See if LeafFilter serves your neighborhood and schedule a free estimate today.

Leaf Home Water Solutions Expands to South FloridaLaunched earlier this year with locations in Orlando and Tampa, Leaf Home Water Solutions is expanding its Florida presence with a third opening in Fort Lauderdale, its first location in South Florida.

Leaf Home Water Solutions pairs homeowners with the ideal whole-home water filtration system for their needs by testing tap water with free cutting-edge digital water tests. The product line tackles both city and well water's unique demands, with a team of industry experts with an intense dedication to customer service. To schedule a free water test for your home, visit the Leaf Home Water Solutions website.

About Leaf Home SolutionsLeaf Home Solutions is North America's leading tech-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions. Our innovative products enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families and protect the condition and enhance the appearance and value of their homes. Customers value our quality products and the exceptional service we deliver through our end-to-end DTC sales and service model. Our proprietary data-driven platforms for marketing, customer service, field services, and talent management driven by our "Today-Not-Tomorrow" culture underpin our competitive advantage and high, sustained growth.

