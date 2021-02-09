Leaf Home Solutions™ Expands Services With The Acquisition Of Three Successful Direct-to-Consumer Companies Under Its Leaf Home Enhancements™ Brand

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home Solutions™, North America's leading direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions, today announced the company has recently acquired three successful residential direct-to-consumer businesses under its Leaf Home Enhancements™ subsidiary. The acquired companies — Thiel's Home Solutions, Storm Tight Windows and Miracle Windows & Showers — will maintain current operations, continuing to offer high-quality products and customer-focused service.

As the parent company, Leaf Home Solutions offers comprehensive direct-to-consumer solutions for homeowners through its four growing verticals: LeafFilter® Gutter Protection; Leaf Home Safety Solutions™; Leaf Home Water Solutions™; and Leaf Home Enhancements. The company acquired Thiel's Home Solutions in September 2020, Storm Tight Windows in December 2020, and Miracle Windows & Showers in January 2021.

Leaf Home Solutions is a rapidly growing company with over $1.1 billion in revenue. Despite the pandemic, the organization maintained its momentum, growing organically by 80% in 2020 and pivoting quickly with remote staff and elevated safety measures to safely serve customers at their homes. The company's biggest differentiator is its technology platform and tech-enabled capabilities, including the use of real-time data insights to quickly optimize and shift strategies, and the acquisitions set up the company to continue that growth trajectory in the coming years. In 2021, Leaf Home Solutions plans to open 60 new offices across all four of its verticals.

"As we pursue our aggressive growth strategy, these companies align perfectly within the Leaf Home Solutions family and with our dedication to delivering world-class products and end-to-end services to our customers," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home Solutions. "Each of our businesses has strong teams with impressive track records of success in each of their markets and a relentless focus on providing a superior experience for each customer."

More About the Acquired Companies

An A+ rated Better Business Bureau accredited company, Thiel's Home Solutions provides kitchen and bathroom cabinet makeovers, eliminates drafts by removing old windows and installing custom replacements, and modernizes showers and tubs in Northeast Ohio. The company uses top-quality products to maximize the value of customer homes, and has been earning trust for over 50 years in business. "I've never met any company that has the resources that Leaf Home Solutions has internally. They've brought so much to the table in terms of technology, and they've got really smart people," Eric Thiel, President, Thiel's Home Solutions, said. "It's been a great transition for us. In just a short amount of time, our people have already experienced growth, and I'm excited to watch them continue to grow within the organization."

Storm Tight Windows is the #1 direct-to-consumer seller of Category 5 hurricane-rated, Miami Dade County-approved, impact windows in South Florida. Each impact window the company installs undergoes rigorous testing to earn the Storm Tight Windows Seal of Approval. With over a decade in business, the company has installed more than one million factory-direct, energy-efficient hurricane impact windows. "All around, this is a fantastic opportunity for our business. There are few companies that I would align with, and Leaf Home Solutions checks off all the boxes," said Lee Brown, President, Storm Tight Windows. "We want to make sure the individuals who helped us get where we are today are taken care of, as well as our customers. I know that LHS stands behind both its customers and employees, and we're going to look back on this and say it was a great decision for everyone."

Miracle Windows & Showers has improved thousands of Northeast Florida homes since 2006. The company offers factory-direct pricing and world-class quality to ensure customers get a positive return on their home enhancement investment, save money, and reduce environmental impact. "The value of our business is our people. I wouldn't let there be a handoff unless I knew they would be in equal or better hands, and they are in the best hands given my 15-year relationship with Chris Counahan, LHS's Chief Sales Officer, and meeting the entire Leaf Home Solutions team," Gary Fanelli, President, Miracle Windows & Showers, said. "I'm excited knowing what our team has going for them moving forward, to see the growth they can achieve and the relationships they will make to carry them to the next level."

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is North America's leading tech-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions. Our innovative products enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families and protect the condition and enhance the appearance and value of their homes. Customers value our quality products and the exceptional service we deliver through our end-to-end DTC sales and service model. Our proprietary data-driven platforms for marketing, customer service, field services, and talent management driven by our "Today-Not-Tomorrow" culture underpin our competitive advantage and high, sustained growth.

