LeadingAge PA To Host State-Wide Hiring Events At 100 Senior Communities On Sept. 15

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadingAge PA, an association representing more than 380 providers of services for seniors across the commonwealth, will host "Careers To Love Day," a day-long hiring event across the state on Wednesday, September 15.

"Careers To Love Day" will take place at 105 senior communities simultaneously throughout Pennsylvania. Each year, the number of aging seniors continues to grow, and Pennsylvania's nonprofit senior communities look to fill a variety of positions offering promising career paths to help keep up with demand.

"Those serving in the senior living industry positively impact the lives of aging adults, and our members do a remarkable job of caring for residents and building a real sense of community," said Adam Marles, president & CEO of LeadingAge PA. "Job seekers want a career that loves them back and working in senior services can provide the opportunity to make a real difference in someone's life."

"Careers To Love Day" offers Pennsylvanians, no matter where they live in the state, many long-term opportunities in senior living. Attendees can take behind-the-scenes tours of communities and meet future team members and residents. The following open positions are available and offer job security, a diverse workforce and flexibility:

Administration

Dining and Hospitality

Life Enrichment and Activities

Maintenance and Housekeeping

Nursing and Direct Care

Nursing Director and Coordinator

Personal and Home Care

Physician and Respiratory Therapist

Specialty Nursing

To explore career openings and to RSVP to the event, visit www.CareersToLovePA.org.

About LeadingAge PA:

LeadingAge PA is a trade association representing more than 380 quality senior housing, health care, and community services across the commonwealth. These providers serve more than 75,000 older Pennsylvanians and employ over 50,000 dedicated caregivers on a daily basis. Services our members offer include Life Plan Communities/Continuing Care Retirement Communities, skilled nursing communities, assisted living residences, personal care homes, and affordable senior housing. LeadingAge PA advocates on behalf of our members at the state and local levels to influence positive change and affect a healthy vision for the delivery of quality, affordable, and ethical care for Pennsylvania's seniors. For more information about LeadingAge PA and our envisioned future of senior services, visit www.leadingagepa.org.

