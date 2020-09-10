Leading Women's Global Reach Continues; Signs Exclusive Partnership With Australian-Based Advancing Women In Business & Sport

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Women, a global management consulting company focused on bringing gender balance to leadership teams, announced today it has entered into an exclusive licensing partnership with Advancing Women in Business & Sport (Advancing Women), Australia's top enterprise for providing research, advisory and consulting services on equality, inclusion and gender diversity, to offer Leading Women's award-winning content and programs in Australia and New Zealand. The partnership strengthens Leading Women's global reach and broadens its footprint into the sports industry.

"We are very excited to partner with Advancing Women, and for the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to grow and share our results-oriented programs with partners around the world," said Kelly Lockwood Primus, CEO & President of Leading Women. "Our global expertise in building women business leaders, and our best in class intellectual property, make us unique in the marketplace, and aligns well with Advancing Women's mission to move inclusion & diversity from conversation to action."

Michelle Redfern, Founder and Managing Director of Advancing Women said, "Our mutual goals to close the leadership gender gap and enable more women to reach their full leadership potential, made Leading Women a company that I've wanted as a global partner for a very long time. Their proprietary research and decades of experience will undoubtedly have a huge impact on women in business and sport throughout Australia and New Zealand. I feel particularly fortunate to have enhanced my offerings by adding Leading Women's world class content and customized solutions to my repertoire, and look forward to delivering them to Advancing Women's clients."

Since 2003, Leading Women has been the global expert at providing solutions for gender balance in leadership by utilizing its ground-breaking proprietary research in Leadership & Talent Development and Gender Dynamics as the basis for customizing and delivering innovative solutions, unique insights, actionable tools, and a business focus in three key areas: Corporate Systems, Managers Actions' and Women's Skill Sets. Leading Women has partnered with Fortune 500, Fortune 10, Global 1000 companies, and Associations worldwide to deliver programs with a blend of solutions from live to virtual.

About Leading Women Leading Women is shaping the future of workplace dynamics by advocating women's advancement and engaging male allies to bring gender balance to leadership. Our proprietary groundbreaking global research that identified "The Missing 33%™" revolutionized Women's Leadership Development. Combined with our Consulting Services and Gender Dynamics programs, we equip organizations for transformational workplace change. Our consultative and collaborative approach ensures that high-performing women are moving confidently and consistently through your leadership pipeline. For more than fifteen years, Leading Women's innovative solutions have transformed leadership teams at a variety of organizations across diverse industries—worldwide. For more information on our solutions and Conference Services offerings, visit www.LeadingWomen.biz . #WeCanHelp.

About Advancing WomenAdvancing Women is moving inclusion, diversity and belonging from conversation to action, in Business & Sport. We are an Australian based, globally focussed enterprise that provides research, consulting and leadership development programs to close the global leadership gender gap and to create inclusive, high performance workplaces where all people can reach their full potential.

