Leading Video Technology Company, OneDay, Launches Enhanced Storytelling Platform Built For The Senior Living Industry

DALLAS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDay , a technology company best known for video storytelling within senior living communities, today announces OneDay for Senior Living 4.0, the completely revamped iteration of its platform, built on the foundation of their best-in-class product with new features and an updated user experience. Launched in 2017, OneDay's technology helps capture and digitally preserve senior living residents' stories, enhance marketing capabilities for senior living professionals, and drive occupancy within communities. The platform features prompted questions about topics such as childhood, family, and life experiences, while staff at senior living communities easily record the high-quality video to share with family members, all within seconds.

The enhanced user experience will help OneDay partners continue to turn prospects into residents and residents into community ambassadors by accelerating the sales cycle with personal video messages that create meaningful, authentic connections. OneDay for Senior Living 4.0 will feature several updates, including personalized branded videos for effective sales and resident storytelling, extensive video templates and themes, streamlined notifications to quickly connect with new leads, instant two-way messaging to create more personalized connections, and a centralized dashboard with granular insights to help identify trends and uncover which videos are driving results. By proactively connecting communities with prospects through real-time notifications and beautifully told resident stories, OneDay for Senior Living 4.0 will continue to transform the sales cycle for their partner communities.

"Our mission is to spread the power of stories by building best-in-class video platforms, and we're thrilled to launch the latest release of our flagship OneDay product so that senior living communities can continue to harness our unique video technology to drive more move ins, increase revenue, and grow resident engagement," said Dave Jimenez, Chief Revenue Officer at OneDay. "Our platform has already proven to be successful as we've empowered nearly 5,000 senior living communities across North America to leverage video storytelling, and OneDay for Senior Living 4.0 will be the new standard in personal engagement, helping create authentic connections with current residents and prospects alike."

Key features of OneDay for Senior Living 4.0 include:

Personalized branded videos for effective sales and resident storytelling: OneDay partners will have a custom app specifically designed for their community with their branding. OneDay for Senior Living has proven to close sales 3x more when prospects receive a personalized video during the sales process, and it has shown a 200% virtual tour conversion of web leads when a personalized video is received.

OneDay partners will have a custom app specifically designed for their community with their branding. OneDay for Senior Living has proven to close sales 3x more when prospects receive a personalized video during the sales process, and it has shown a 200% virtual tour conversion of web leads when a personalized video is received. Extensive videos and templates: OneDay for Senior Living 4.0 will feature extensive videos and templates for sales and marketing, resident stories, and human resources, and OneDay partners will receive custom themes built specifically for their company and communities. The templated themes and music will be easy to edit and incorporate each communities' personal brand.

OneDay for Senior Living 4.0 will feature extensive videos and templates for sales and marketing, resident stories, and human resources, and OneDay partners will receive custom themes built specifically for their company and communities. The templated themes and music will be easy to edit and incorporate each communities' personal brand. Streamlined notifications to quickly connect with new leads: Senior living communities will be kept up to date on notifications through a centralized screen. Notifications will automatically populate when someone opens an email, plays a video, or comments on one, allowing communities to quickly connect with prospects in real-time.

Senior living communities will be kept up to date on notifications through a centralized screen. Notifications will automatically populate when someone opens an email, plays a video, or comments on one, allowing communities to quickly connect with prospects in real-time. Instant two-way messaging to create personalized connections: To drive sales momentum, a prospective resident or their family can immediately add a comment to a video or reply via text message, creating personalized connection and enhanced communication through two-way messaging.

To drive sales momentum, a prospective resident or their family can immediately add a comment to a video or reply via text message, creating personalized connection and enhanced communication through two-way messaging. Centralized dashboard with granular insights to help drive results: The dashboard provides feedback on what types of emails, videos, and messages are leading to results, and includes notifications, activities, and additional metrics like minutes of video watched.

The dashboard provides feedback on what types of emails, videos, and messages are leading to results, and includes notifications, activities, and additional metrics like minutes of video watched. Secure account management:Communities can easily control account permissions based on their needs, and they can seamlessly add, change, and remove users when staffing needs change.

In 2020 alone, OneDay increased its customer base by more than 150 percent, partnering with nearly 5,000 senior living communities across the country. The company has been expanding its storytelling capabilities to other industries, and in May 2021, OneDay launched in the multifamily real estate industry with Convey by OneDay, a property technology video platform designed specifically for multifamily leasing agents. Additionally, in June 2020, the company unveiled Reflect by OneDay, designed for the funeral home industry to help family and friends digitally collect memories and stories into a crowdsourced personal video documentary of a loved one's life.

For more information on OneDay, please visit https://www.oneday.com .

About OneDayHeadquartered in Dallas, TX, OneDay is a technology company whose mission is to spread the power of stories by building best-in-class video platforms. Its first product, which launched in 2017, allows senior living communities to celebrate and digitally preserve the stories of their residents by leveraging first-of-its-kind, world-class technology. The company currently partners with nearly 5,000 senior living communities across the U.S., the U.K, and Canada to provide marketing differentiation, shorten sales cycles, and showcase a community's programs and initiatives in a way like never before. OneDay was named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2020.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-video-technology-company-oneday-launches-enhanced-storytelling-platform-built-for-the-senior-living-industry-301314365.html

SOURCE OneDay