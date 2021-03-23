Leading UK Bus Operator Extends Partnership With MiX Telematics

BIRMINGHAM, England and BOCA RATON, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (MIXT) - Get Report, a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that Reading Buses, a UK-based bus operator, has fortified its partnership with MiX Telematics via a contract renewal.

Reading Buses have been transporting customers in and around Reading for over 100 years. They've successfully reduced car dependency for easier access to the area, for both visitors and residents.

"Reading Buses are excited to continue working with MiX Telematics and further develop our strong relationship, following a competitive tendering process. As we welcome more customers back onto our network, it's vital that we uphold our award-winning safety and comfort standards. The MiX solution helps us monitor our driving performance and continuously improve our efficiency. We have been particularly impressed with the ease of integration with our other systems," says Laurence Jenkins, Finance Director at Reading Buses.

Reading Buses have extended their contract with MiX Telematics for a further 3 years, covering their entire Reading and Newbury fleet of buses. The MiX Fleet Manager solution, alongside a real-time in-cab coaching tool and driver identification, is integrated with the ticket machine and connected to the vehicle CANbus to provide true vehicle speed, revs and fuel usage as well as engineering data such as low battery, and high engine temperature data.

"MiX Telematics is a leading global provider to the Bus & Coach industry with a large worldwide customer base in this segment due to our highly specialized solution offering and deep Bus & Coach expertize. Thus, we are delighted to continue our partnership with Reading Buses, who are recognized as a key, innovative operator in the industry. The last 6 years have been very exciting as we have worked closely together to reduce road risk and increase passenger comfort. We see Reading Buses as a very forward-thinking company and anticipate creating further projects to enable Reading Buses to achieve ever stronger business improvements," states Richard Adams, Sales Director for MiX Telematics Europe.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 750,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (MIXT) - Get Report. For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

