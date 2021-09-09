Leading U.S. Commercial Construction Company McCarthy Holdings Inc. Selects GEP SMART Software To Transform And Unify Procurement

CLARK, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP ®, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that McCarthy Holdings Inc., a top U.S. commercial construction company, selected GEP SMART™, the industry's premier procurement software platform, to support elements of their source-to-pay (S2P) process.

Headquartered in St. Louis, with offices and more than 150 job sites across the U.S., McCarthy chose GEP SOFTWARE ™ to support its transformation of procurement and manage elements of their source-to-pay process. This includes a full range of functions encompassing spend analytics, sourcing, and category, contract, invoice and supplier management, as well as purchase-to-pay. GEP's partner, RiseNow, is providing project oversight and best practices for McCarthy to supplement its team and drive adoption across both the company and suppliers.

"At a time when every construction company is actively managing price inflation and volatility, we selected GEP to help transform, automate and streamline our procurement function, strengthen our partnership with suppliers, and deliver greater value to customers," said Steve Adams, McCarthy vice president, technology services.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About McCarthy Holdings Inc.

McCarthy Holdings Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country — with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. McCarthy Holdings Inc. is comprised of McCarthy Building Companies Inc. and Castle Contracting Inc. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work, McCarthy is ranked the 13th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2021). With approximately 5,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas; Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee-owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About RiseNow

RiseNow has more than 20 years of experience developing and implementing global supply chain solutions and best practices. Our success has been driven by developing, and implementing, solutions that bridge business and technology to improve outcomes, reduce costs and increase your ROI. Visit risenow.com for more information.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE ™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP ® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

