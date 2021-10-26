Leading Transportation Experts Join New Aurora Industry Advisory Council To Advance Self-Driving Technology

Self-driving company Aurora announced the launch of its Industry Advisory Council, a group of advisors made up of transportation and logistics visionaries, academics, and government leaders. With decades of collective experience across trucking, transportation, and government, the Council will offer its expertise as Aurora develops and commercializes its self-driving technology. Specifically, the Council will advise on the company's product offerings and go-to-market and regulatory strategies to help deliver value to all stakeholders in the logistics and transportation ecosystem across drivers, fleet owners, and local and federal governments.

The introduction of Aurora's Industry Advisory Council is the company's latest step toward delivering its autonomous trucking product business at scale as it looks to improve the operational efficiency of moving goods and address driver shortages impacting the global supply chain. Early next month, Aurora also plans to merge with Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY) , a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and expects to be listed on Nasdaq with the ticker symbol AUR on November 4.

Aurora's Industry Advisory Council includes:

Andrew H. Card, Former White House Chief of Staff and Secretary of Transportation

Former White House Chief of Staff and Secretary of Transportation Richard Stocking, Former President & CEO, Swift Transportation; CEO & Principal, DPX Consulting

Former President & CEO, Swift Transportation; CEO & Principal, DPX Consulting Craig Dickman, Former President, CEO & Director of Paper Transport; Founder & Chairman, Breakthrough Fuel; Managing Director, TitletownTech

Former President, CEO & Director of Paper Transport; Founder & Chairman, Breakthrough Fuel; Managing Director, TitletownTech John Esparza, President & CEO, Texas Trucking Association

President & CEO, Texas Trucking Association John Larkin, Former Managing Director of Transportation & Logistics at Stifel; Strategic Advisor & Advisory Board Chair, Clarendon Capital

Former Managing Director of Transportation & Logistics at Stifel; Strategic Advisor & Advisory Board Chair, Clarendon Capital Steve Viscelli, Author of The Big Rig: Trucking and the Decline of the American Dream; Faculty Fellow and Lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania

Here is more from the members on the importance of autonomous vehicle technology and why they joined the Aurora Industry Advisory Council:

Richard Stocking said, "It's important for carriers and drivers to have a voice in how this technology is developed and utilized and Aurora is committed to doing this right with the best people, technology, and business partners."

Craig Dickman said,"​​Self-driving technology has the potential to transform the economics of movement, provide greater access to transportation, improve public safety, and reduce emissions and I believe Aurora is best positioned to deliver on the potential of this technology."

John Esparza said,"This country's ability to grow and sustain economic growth has always been on the back of freight. The ability to move goods efficiently and expediently is critical to the health of all our communities and automation is one of the solutions to the challenges we are seeing in supply chain logistics today."

John Larkin said,"As a decades-long leader in the transportation and logistics space, I am excited about the potential self-driving technology has to make our roads dramatically safer and help solve the driver shortage that has challenged the industry for decades. Aurora has emerged as a leader in the space and I'm excited to join the Industry Advisory Council to help advance the technology."

Steve Viscelli said,"Self-driving technology will transform the economics of truck utilization and supply chain efficiency which has the potential to benefit workers, the environment, shippers, and consumers. Over the years, Aurora has shown its commitment to hearing all perspectives on how self-driving trucks may impact the industry and its workers and I'm joining the Council to help guide the technology so it benefits both."

Aurora is building the Aurora Driver, which is being designed to enable driverless operation of any vehicle platform from Class 8 trucks to passenger vehicles. Partnered with PACCAR, Volvo, Toyota, and Uber, Aurora plans to launch its autonomous commercial trucking business Aurora Horizon by late 2023, followed by its driverless ride-hailing business, Aurora Connect, in 2024. Aurora plans to offer a Driver as a Service model where fleet owners will purchase Aurora Driver-powered vehicles, subscribe to the Aurora Driver, and utilize Aurora-certified fleet service partners to operate autonomous mobility and logistics services.

"As an industry leader in the development of self-driving trucking technology, we keep a close eye on the market and the needs of our partners and customers," said Aurora Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Sterling Anderson. "Given the current supply chain crisis and labor shortage, there has never been a more critical time to deliver autonomous trucks and we're honored to have world-class leaders across the transportation and logistics industries advising us as we fine-tune and prepare to deliver Aurora Horizon to the market at scale."

About Aurora

Founded in 2017 by experts in the self-driving industry, Aurora is on a mission to deliver the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. To move both people and goods, the company is building the Aurora Driver, a platform that brings together software, hardware and data services to autonomously operate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. Aurora is backed by Sequoia Capital, Baillie Gifford, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, among others, and is partnered with industry leaders including Toyota, Uber, Volvo, and PACCAR. Aurora tests its vehicles in the Bay Area, Pittsburgh, and Dallas. The company has offices in those areas as well as in Bozeman, MT; Seattle, WA; Louisville, CO; and Wixom, MI. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

