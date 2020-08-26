Leading Textile Tech Innovators Unite To Create World's First Garment Fully Powered By HeiQ Viroblock

SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The upshot of a collaboration among 2A-NYGUARD , COATS , HEIQ , VAGOTEX and SITIP , JUST 5 is an ingenious 'viroblocked' jacket that provides the best garment solution for resuming normal life by...

SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The upshot of a collaboration among 2A-NYGUARD , COATS , HEIQ , VAGOTEX and SITIP , JUST 5 is an ingenious 'viroblocked' jacket that provides the best garment solution for resuming normal life by protecting the wearer, loved ones and everyone encountered.

JUST5 is a multi-functional and fashionable jacket with every component powered by HeiQ Viroblock to protect them from spoilage by contaminating microorganisms in just five minutes. The treatment does not protect the wearer or others against food-borne (or disease-causing) bacteria. But the jacket sets up a highly effective barrier to shield the wearer from spoiling contaminants in the surrounding.

Designed and Developed for the UnstoppablesJUST5 is an initiative by 5 leading material manufacturers and features many life-enhancing gadgets. All the components of JUST5 jacket have been developed by leading companies in textile innovation. All components are individually available for any apparel or home textile brands to create their own innovations.

5 innovative components

2A-NYGUARD NYSHIELD zippers - Zippers are touched often throughout the day. These self-sanitizing zippers will restore its usability in just five minutes after every touch. 2A is a pioneer in zipper production in Europe since the 1930s, now leader in sustainable and innovative solutions for textile fasteners. Coats ProtectV -Sewing thread from the world's leading industrial thread company add anti-microbial and anti-viral properties to every stitch. HeiQ Viroblock Swiss antimicrobial fabric technology - HeiQ Viroblock was originally developed to treat face masks registered by Swiss Medic as a medical device. Respirator masks treated with the same technology are authorized by US FDA under EUA. HeiQ is the world's leader in textile technology innovations. SITIP warp-knitted fabric - Elastic fabric for the extendable cuffs of JUST5 to shield the hands when touching potentially contaminated surfaces. Warp-knitting is fabric technology that prevents a yarn from laddering after a tear and SITIP is a world leader in this. Windtex Vagotex fabric -breathable, water-repellent and wind-resistant fabric. Windtex Vagotex S.p.A. is a leader in lamination and processing of technical fabrics for sports- and footwear.

Carlo Centonze, co-founder and CEO of HeiQ Group said, "It is a super team comprised of our industry's five most innovative companies. Any brand can now simply take parts from these suppliers and make their own, 100% 'viroblocked' garments!"

A crowdfunding campaign starts at 11:00 Eastern Standard Time, 17:00 Central European Time on 26 August on Kickstarter for people interested in supporting the idea and place their pre-orders. Finished jackets are expected to be available end of Autumn.

About HeiQFounded in 2005 as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH), HeiQ is a leader in textile innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance textile technologies on the market today. HeiQ's purpose is to improve the lives of billions of people by perfecting an everyday product: Textiles. Combining three areas of expertise - scientific research, specialty materials manufacturing and consumer ingredient branding - HeiQ is the ideal innovation partner to create differentiating and sustainable textile products and capture the added value at the point of sale. With a total capacity of 35'000 tons per year HeiQ manufactures in the USA, Switzerland and Australia serving its chemical specialties in over 60 countries worldwide. www.heiq.com

HeiQ, Viroblock and HeiQ Viroblock are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of HeiQ Materials AG.

About 2A-NYGUARD2A SpA is the heir company of Taurus Zippers, the first company in Euorpe to produce zippers in the thirties of the past century, now leader in sustainable and innovative solutions for textile fasteners. During the years it has diversified the activity also in the field of aluminium dye-casting. Headquarters and the main production plants are located in Italy. It has subsidiaries in USA and China. www.nyguard.com

About CoatsCoats is the world's leading industrial thread company. At home in some 50 countries, Coats has a workforce of 17,000 people across six continents. Coats' pioneering history and innovative culture ensure the company leads the way around the world. It provides complementary and value added products, services and software solutions to the apparel and footwear industries. It applies innovative techniques to develop high technology Performance Materials threads, yarns and fabrics in areas such as Transportation, Telecommunications and Energy, and Personal Protection.Coats is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series and a participant in the UN Global Compact. www.coats.com

About SITIPSITIP is a textile world leader founded in 1959 manufacturing high tech warp-knitting & circular fabrics. Boosted by extensive know-how, Sitip designs "Made in Italy" technical solutions in compliance with the most demanding market requirements. SITIP has two manufacturing plants in Italy, in Cene (BG), and one in Malta. www.sitip.it

About Windtex VagotexWindtex Vagotex SpA was established in the 80s and since over twenty years ISO 9001, certified OekoTex and recently Global Recycled Standard (GRS). During the nineties developed an elastic membrane: Wintex®, followed later by other equally innovative materials. Today with its 14 production lines, is a leader in the field of lamination and the processing of technical fabrics for sportswear and footwear. Wintex Vagotex is equipped with a modern laboratory with machinery for testing finished products to guarantee a high level of quality for its customers. Thanks to dynamic and positive business philosophy built in harmony with the values of sport, the company has managed to remain competitive by creating ever more performing fabrics suitable for different sports disciplines. www.vagotex.it

