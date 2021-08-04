Leading Podcast Platform, Amaze Media Labs, Acquires Jam Street Media In A Category-Busting Deal

Within Only 1 Year, Amaze Media Labs Has Enlisted A Roster Of 30+ Fortune 500 Brands & With Jam Street's Incorporation Into The Core Business Brings With It A Production Powerhouse

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, it was announced that Amaze Media Labs—a gamechanger in the podcast space by combining compelling customizable content with live experiences and co-founded in 2020 by Robert Tuchman, CEO; Brett Sklar, COO; and Stephen Master, CMO—has acquired Jam Street Media, founded by Matty Staudt the noted producer of branded podcasts known for being content hits and tying into high profile institutions.

Amaze Media Labs also owns several top-rated podcast networks across sports and culinary, including: The Hockey Podcast Network, The Basketball Podcast Network, and Eat, Drink & Dine. Now, with the expanded award-winning production capabilities of Jam Street, the combination will create a content generating juggernaut in the podcast space.

Tuchman, Sklar, and Masters are no strangers to success—literally and figuratively—they hail from having two separate companies listed on the INC. 500 and eventually selling both after proving their value to investors and eventually, their buyers.

The acquisition by Amaze Media Labs, consisting of former CAA, Nielsen, and iHeartRadio executives who understand podcasts are about great storytelling and the data to back it up, of Jam Street Media produces exciting synergies and the possibility to scale exponentially. Tuchman commented:

"Storytelling is one of the oldest forms of communication. With the combination of Amaze Media Labs and Jam Street Media, we are truly developing the next level of storytelling that connects celebrities, brands, and live experiences with the audiences that are eager to hear their words of leadership, motivation, creativity, education, and impact." Tuchman continued, "I cannot express how thrilled I am to work with a giant of the industry, Matty Staudt, of Jam Street."

Staudt added, "This combination of Amaze Media Labs with Jam Street will allow hundreds of brands to reach their intended audiences and give the best client experience in the business. Quality is something important to both Robert and myself and it comes through in our shows."

The combined podcast industry powerhouse will help ease all type of aspiring broadcasters to articulate their own narrative, create new opportunities for their brand to be visible, newsworthy, and shareable, and improve brand perception while cultivating communities of active consumers. High-profile brands include: Esteé Lauder Companies, Ford Motor Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Vertex, and BetMGM, all of which are examples of direct, proven, scalable, innovative, and results driven success.

The combination of the two companies will be effective immediately, Tuchman will continue on in the merged business as CEO and Staudt will serve as EVP, Head of Content & Production. The senior leadership team will include: Sklar Co- Founder & COO, Master Co-Founder & CMO, Hope Newman EVP, Head of Client Services, and Laura Petasnick, VP, Head of Branded Sales. For more information, log onto: www.amazemedialabs.com

Contact: Trevor Lock9178069481 315826@email4pr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-podcast-platform-amaze-media-labs-acquires-jam-street-media-in-a-category-busting-deal-301347895.html

SOURCE Amaze Media Labs