Leading Northeast Utility Selects NV5 For $16 Million LNG Infrastructure Upgrade

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that it has been selected for a $16 million contract to upgrade liquefaction infrastructure at a Northeast utility's liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility. NV5 will provide engineering and procurement services for the upgraded facility. Liquefaction conversion provides utilities the ability to store large quantities of natural gas in a liquefied state. This liquefied natural gas can then be vaporized and used to supplement gas supplies during peak demand periods improving both the reliability and overall economics of the gas supply.

NV5 was previously awarded the engineering design and liquefaction procurement services for this multi-phase project, which is expected to be completed in July of 2022.

"Utility support continues to be one of NV5's fastest growing verticals due to the increasing demand for reliable, safe, and efficient power and the specialized nature of utility engineering," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. "Our utility-specific expertise and suite of technologies provides a unique value to our clients and a competitive advantage when pursuing the growing number of electric and gas infrastructure projects."

"The demand for modernization and expansion of LNG facilities continues to be strong, and we are pleased to contribute to the safe and reliable delivery of energy to our clients' customers," said Peter Dirksen, PE, President of NV5 LNG Services.

