Leading National Homebuilder Century Communities Enters Phoenix Market

PHOENIX, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, has announced that its namesake brand, Century Communities, is entering the Phoenix metro area, breaking ground in 2021 on over 1,400 homesites in the region. The builder will also be joining planned communities such as North Copper Canyon and The Trails at Maricopa. The move greatly diversifies the company's offerings in the red-hot Phoenix market, where the fastest-growing public builder—for the past three years—already offers new homes through its Century Complete brand. A national leader in online home sales, Century Complete currently offers affordable new homes in Casa Grande, Coolidge and Maricopa.

"This is an exciting move for Century into one of the nation's most sought-after metro areas," said Liesel Cooper, President of Century Communities' Western and Mountain Regions. "With exceptional new homes, great community locations, and the addition of industry veteran Eric Montgomery—who brings over two decades of Arizona homebuilding experience—to lead our new Phoenix division, we're confident we'll see substantial growth in this market for years to come."

"We know the demand for quality new homes in the Phoenix market is at an all-time high, so we're thrilled to provide area homebuyers with an even greater range of inspired floor plans and desirable amenities in sought-after locations," said Eric Montgomery, Phoenix Division President. "We're also proud to make it easier than ever for buyers to purchase their new home, from on-site appointments to virtual tours, to the ability to reserve select homes online."

