Leading Microcurrent Skincare Brand NuFACE Expands Successful Sephora Partnership With In-Store Launch

VISTA, Calif., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuFACE ®, pioneers in award-winning and innovative at-home FDA-cleared microcurrent skincare will be hitting the shelves at select Sephora locations nationwide starting March 5, 2021. As NuFACE ® continues to lead the category of at-home devices on Sephora.com, shopping for a pro-level treatment will now be easier than ever.

"I've been dreaming of expanding our partnership with Sephora since April 2015 when we started selling on their ecommerce site, and I'm beyond thrilled to announce our in-store launch at everyone's favorite beauty destination. Now our clients can easily reset, recharge, and revive their skin by stepping into Sephora, speaking with advisors, and shopping their new favorite NuFACE ® products," said Tera Peterson, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of NuFACE.

As NuFACE was born in the spa, client education and clinically proven results have always been critically important to the brand and are key to succeeding with Sephora customers. In 2020, there was a major upswing in demand for pro-quality beauty products as clients' regularly scheduled appointments were no longer an option and the need for at-home solutions increased. As Sephora caters their in-store assortment to meet evolving customer demands, NuFACE ® microcurrent devices are a perfect match, allowing beauty lovers to put the power of better skin in their own hands. NuFACE ® CEO Mike Larrain looks at the in-store launch as part of the growth plan for the brand. "By 2024 we plan to boost sales to the next level by bringing NuFACE ® to the most sought-after beauty destination in the country. There's a need for a new way to do skincare and we are going to deliver," said Larrain.

Shop NuFACE ® microcurrent skincare at select local Sephora stores, starting March 5, 2021.

About NuFACE®Founded in 2005 by aesthetician Carol Cole and her daughters, Tera Peterson (also an aesthetician) and Kim Morales, NuFACE® is the leader in at-home microcurrent beauty devices. Using its flagship technology, microcurrent, NuFACE®'s award-winning products are clinically shown to help tone, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles, providing both visibly instant results and cumulative benefits. NuFACE® is an omni-channel business with its products distributed across the professional, prestige and specialty retail, , direct-to-consumer, eCommerce, home shopping and international channels - including to premium retailers such Sephora, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, SpaceNK,, Revolve, Ulta and many more; to top spas and medical offices; and to the large and rapidly growing beauty markets of China and Korea. With category defining products, an authentic professional heritage, highly visible and clinically shown results, and endorsements from skin care professionals, NuFACE® has gained a strong following among celebrity clientele, influencers, and a growing base of loyal, passionate clients.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-microcurrent-skincare-brand-nuface-expands-successful-sephora-partnership--with-in-store-launch-301241257.html

SOURCE NuFACE