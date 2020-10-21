Leading Men's Health Charity, Movember Receives Support From Corporate Partners In Raising Funds And Awareness For Men's Health

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Movember heads into their busiest fundraising moment of the year, the leading global men's health charity, announced their top corporate partners for 2020.

Since inception, Movember has proudly welcomed more than five million supporters and has funded more than 1,250 innovative men's health projects across 20 countries in prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. None of this would be possible without corporate partners who support Movember's work.

"It's been a tough year for many of us and yet we've had tremendous support from our corporate partners," said Elizabeth Phipps Drewett, Director of Corporate Partners for the US, UK and Europe of Movember. "Now more than ever it's important for us to be continuing these crucial conversations in helping raise awareness about men's health."

Bluestone Lane We'll provide the coffee, you provide the conversation. Returning for the third year, Bluestone Lane is setting a new challenge and encouraging locals to take an afternoon break and check in with one another. The goal is to promote having those tough conversations, and to spark change around the health and wellbeing of you, your loved ones, and your community. Join the Bluestone Lane Challenge by October 31 and enjoy free coffee from Bluestone Lane every afternoon throughout Movember.

SELF/ishSELF/ish's Clean Science formulations use only safe, biocompatible ingredients with a focus on skin-boosting actives that target men's unique skincare needs. By banning more than 200 questionable ingredients from their products, SELF/ish is making self-care for men easier. Their $5 Give Back on every Facial Scrub and Facial Cleanser sold goes to supporting Movember.

BallsyBallsy is thrilled to be partnering with Movember to help raise awareness around men's health issues. At Ballsy, we believe all men need to take care of themselves and they should have the right tools to do just that, so we've released a limited-edition Ballsy x Movember Ballwash that gives back 25% of profits and also has custom artwork to help to teach guys how to properly check themselves for testicular cancer.

MagliteMag Instrument, manufacturer of MAGLITE® products, is proud to be a U.S.A. manufacturer. The MAGLITE® brand is proud to support Movember in their mission of changing the face of men's health. They have created a custom, laser engraved, limited edition Movember® logoed flashlight. A percentage of proceeds from the sale of each Movember Mini Magllite® AA PRO LED flashlight will go to Movember to support their cause. These limited-edition flashlights are available at https://maglite.com/collections/movember.

MastercardMastercard® and Movember are teaming up this year, as they have since 2018, by supporting the Mo community across the US in achieving their goals to change the face of men's health. Between November 12, 2020 and December 31, 2020 for each donation of $10 or more made using a Mastercard® on us.movember.com Mastercard® will donate $10 up to a maximum amount of $125,000. Start Something Priceless with Mastercard®.

NBC Sports Regional Networks NBC Sports Regional Networks and Movember are joining forces in a multimedia partnership, which will have Movember-related content featured on NBC Sports Regional Networks platforms across the country. The partnership supports NBC Sports Regional Networks' multi-platform content initiative focusing on exploring a wide range of topics surrounding mental health and men's health, and will feature men's health content from fans, talent and athletes across NBC Sports Regional Networks and NBC local and national platforms.

In addition, AXS TV and HDNET Movies are teaming up with Movember this year to present a month-long lineup of moustached films, making for fun Movember Movie Night events. All through the month of November, HD NET Movies will air some classic moustache films beginning on Monday, November 2 and on Friday, November 6, AXS TV will begin its rotation of films. Plus, on Saturday, November 14, AXS TV presents a day devoted to moustached artists including Santana, Alan Jackson and Billy Gibbons. In addition, the network will be airing some important Movember PSAs throughout the month on those movie nights to continue to raise awareness about men's health.

"Movember provides an incredible resource in their mission to bring awareness to the issues impacting men's health," said Frank Tanki, General Manager of AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES. "AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES are honored to join forces with them for this exciting month-long event that celebrates some of cinema's most famous facial hair, while also helping to spread the word and raise vital funds for this important cause. Movember has positively benefited men of all ages and all walks of life throughout the world, and it is our hope that our viewers will join us in supporting them."

For further information about the movie line up, visit www.hdnetmovies.com or www.axs.tv.

About Movember:Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives.

The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

