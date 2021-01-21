Leading Medical Journal Features ATC Alert's Successful RPM Program With New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemedicine and E-health, the leading peer-reviewed journal for telemedicine applications, recently published a paper overviewing New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital's (NYPBMH) engagement with ATC Alert's remote patient monitoring (RPM) program. NYPBMH engaged the services of ATC Alert, a leading connected health company, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in NYC. Together, they worked to rapidly implement a successful RPM program monitoring low to moderate-risk COVID-19 patients from their homes under the direction of care algorithms set forth by leadership at NYPBMH.

The engagement developed as NYPBMH was inundated with COVID-19 patients, leading to limited manpower and resources at the onset of the pandemic and needed a trusted partner to responsibly alleviate the hospital's burden. ATC Alert leveraged its current RPM technology, which is widely used by physicians in the tristate area, along with its 24/7 nursing staff to develop a COVID-19 RPM program allowing NYPBMH to discharge the patients into ATC Alert's RPM care. ATC Alert jumped into action and created and implemented the program in under thirty days allowing for immediate assistance to an overburdened healthcare system.

"Since launching ATC Alert's RPM program, our mission has been to provide high quality care for patients in-and-out of the physician's office," says Jordan S. Savitsky, CEO of ATC Alert. "During this trying time, we were able to act fast due to our turn-key end-to-end RPM solution and provide assistance to the great doctors and nurses of NYPBMH."

The results of this engagement showed high patient satisfaction with ATC Alert's RPM program and led NYPBMH to conclude that "Telehealth and RPM's concurrent use with a third-party vendor (ATC Alert) could be successfully utilized for safe discharges with high patient satisfaction." To read the full academic paper click here .

SATISFACTION STATISTICS

91% of patients surveyed said they were satisfied with the care they received

96% of patients felt comfortable taking readings

96% of patients felt getting on-boarded was simple

100% said ATC Alert's platform was easy to use

As COVID-19 continues to put Americans at risk, RPM remains a key tool to keep our healthcare system functioning effectively. RPM programs allow for the remote monitoring of patients using cellular enabled devices to limit patients exposure to healthcare facilities and save physician time to see more high risk patients.

ABOUT ATC AlertATC Alert's RPM program provides a unique turn-key solution for practices and hospital systems to monitor and care for patients. ATC Alert provides the platform, all necessary equipment, and unbeatable patient support. By monitoring patients with chronic conditions from their own homes, doctors are able to provide patients with enhanced care, while significantly lowering the risks of a health incident going unnoticed. For more information on ATC Alert's RPM service and how you can increase your bottom line while also providing better care, visit https://health.atcalert.com/products-solutions/rpm/ .

