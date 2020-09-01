Leading Lens Manufacturer Enhances Online Store With Celebros Search By Bridgeline

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) - Get Report, a leader in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that a leading lens manufacturer has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline to enhance the site search capabilities of its ecommerce store and improve its online experience for customers.

The company has created millions of lenses across the globe for over a decade. They offer eyeglasses, sunglasses and multifocal glasses in all styles, including some of the world's largest brands like Ray Ban, Oakley and Versace.

Celebros is an innovative search tool that utilizes artificial intelligence for more accurate search results. It also uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to better understand the relationship of the words being searched. This improves the accuracy of the search based on user intent and makes it easier for customers to find the products they are looking for.

The AI search capability of Celebros can be customized to fit the needs of its clients, from small mom-and-pop stores, medium enterprises, to Fortune 500 corporations. With this technology, eCommerce stores can be amplified to increase traffic and boost revenues.

"We're excited about this win because they can display products that will spark the highest interest from potential customers," says Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital CEO. "This will help narrow the time from the decision-making to actual purchase."

ABOUT BRIDGELINE DIGITAL

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation, Locator Pages and Web Analytics to help the goal of assisting marketers in helping organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. OrchestraCMS is the only content and digital experience platform built 100% native on Salesforce. OrchestraCMS helps Salesforce create digital experiences for their customers and partners, combining content with business data, processes, and applications across multiple channels and devices, including Salesforce Communities, social media, portals, intranets, websites, applications, and services. Celebros Search is a commerce-oriented, site search product that provides Natural Language Processing with artificial intelligence (AI) to present very relevant search results in seven languages. Headquartered in Woburn, MA., Bridgeline customers range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:Jeremy LaDuqueEVP of MarketingBridgeline Digital press@bridgeline.com