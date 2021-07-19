Leading Investment Funds Partner Joins Latham & Watkins In New York

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP 1 is pleased to announce that William C. "Beau" Brashares has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Corporate Department and member of the Investment Funds and Private Equity Practices. Brashares represents fund sponsors in the formation and management of private investment funds, including buyout, mezzanine, venture, senior debt, industry-specific, and funds-of-funds, as well as the structuring, operation, and regulatory compliance of their management companies.

"Beau's deep experience in a wide range of representations, including various fund platforms, stages of development, and asset classes, is a perfect fit for our market-leading Investment Funds Practice," said Andrea Schwartzman, Global Chair of Latham's Investment Funds Practice. "He has tremendous technical skills and is known for his collegiality and team-based approach. We are thrilled to welcome Beau to Latham and to our group."

Brashares also works with both sponsors and limited partners on seed investments, spin-off transactions, co-investments, secondary transactions, and the purchase and sale of minority interests in management companies. In addition, he routinely advises sponsors on critical firm-level issues including succession planning, carry plan structuring, and governance matters.

"Continuing to expand our Investment Funds Practice both in the US and globally is a strategic priority of the firm, and we are delighted to welcome Beau to the group," said Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "Furthermore, the market for funds representation is ripe for growth, and Latham remains committed to growing in line with our clients' needs."

Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office, added, "Beau is a highly respected funds lawyer with a well-established practice and an outstanding reputation in the market. He is a tremendous addition to our distinguished Investment Funds and Private Equity Practices in New York that serve a diverse client base on their most sophisticated transactions."

" Latham's top-tier Investment Funds Practice is one of the most active and diverse practices of its kind globally, and I am excited to be joining the group," said Brashares. "The combination of the firm's integrated global platform, deep roots in private equity, and collaborative culture will be of tremendous benefit to my clients."

Brashares joins Latham from Kirkland & Ellis in New York. He received his JD from Harvard Law School.

