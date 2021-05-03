Leading International Lash Franchise Deka Lash Celebrates Grand Opening Of 100th Studio

PITTSBURGH, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deka Lash, the leading international Lash Franchise, today announced the opening of its 100th store in Pittsburgh, marking a major milestone as the company continues its growth and expansion plans across the country.

PITTSBURGH, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deka Lash, the leading international Lash Franchise, today announced the opening of its 100th store in Pittsburgh, marking a major milestone as the company continues its growth and expansion plans across the country. This milestone comes after Deka Lash fought through the COVID pandemic, proving that lashes and beauty can withstand the toughest of times.

"We are thrilled to announce that we have expanded our footprint to 100 operating locations. With our long-term goal of opening more than 300 stores in the next few years we continue to be excited about the significant whitespace in front of us," said Deka Lash founder and co-CEO Jennifer Blair.

Once just a single bed salon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Deka Lash is now the largest international lash franchise in the world. Jennifer Blair started the brand alongside her husband, Michael Blair, with a vision of being able to help the everyday woman feel more confident and beautiful with a level of accessibility that (at the time) was completely unheard of in the industry. Since then, Deka Lash has become a leader in eyelash beauty to not only serve and empower their customers, but also provide long term and fulfilling career paths for women looking to make the shift into the beauty industry.

Jennifer Blair stated, "As we continue on this journey to become the leading destination for eyelash extensions, we are more committed than ever to better serving our customers, building brand awareness and investing across the business to further enhance the Deka Lash experience." This month Jennifer and Michael Blair will attend the grand opening of the new Pittsburgh location in McCandless Pennsylvania.

About Deka LashDeka Lash was founded in 2011 by Jennifer and Michael Blair, with the vision to create everyday confidence through beautiful lashes that are affordable and accessible to everyone. Deka Lash Studios are modern retail salons which apply semi-permanent, custom eyelash extensions by highly trained lash artists, providing a variety of looks and styles. The concept began franchising in 2016 and to date operates in 28 US States and Internationally in Canada. In 2021, Deka Lash earned the rank of #4 on Entrepreneur Magazine's top new franchise. For additional information visit dekalash.com .

