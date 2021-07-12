Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote "FOR" All Proposals At Tilray's Upcoming Special Meeting

Tilray, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), a leading independent provider of proxy research and vote recommendations to the investment community, has recommended that Tilray shareholders vote " FOR"the Company's proposals at Tilray's Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to be held on July 29, 2021.

"ISS' endorsement affirms our conviction that the proposals to be voted on at the Special Meeting are in our shareholders' best interests," said Irwin D. Simon, Tilray's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "By approving these proposals, our shareholders will be actively participating in Tilray's ability to capitalize on substantial growth opportunities, expand and generate strong performance and, ultimately, drive shareholder value."

In determining to recommend FOR Proposal 1, ISS noted 1:

"The size of the proposed increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock is reasonable and there are no substantial concerns with the company's past use of shares."

In recommending FOR the Governance Proposals (Proposals 2, 3, 4 and 5) ISS also highlighted that 1:

"The charter amendments to declassify the board, allow shareholders to remove directors without cause, allow shareholder action by written consent and opt-out of the Delaware "freeze-out" provision would improve shareholder rights and director accountability."

Tilray urges shareholders to vote today to support these key initiatives to drive strategic growth and strengthen shareholder rights. Your support is important, no matter how many or how few shares you own.

If you have any questions, or need any assistance in voting your shares, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC at (833) 497-7395 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada, or (203) 658-9400 or by email at TLRY@info.morrowsodali.com.

HELP TILRAY GROW!VOTE " FOR" TODAY!

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better - one person at a time - by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

1 Permission to use quotations neither sought nor obtained from ISS.

