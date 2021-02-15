Leading Health Institute Partners With Innovative Brain Optimization Company

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurologics, an innovative company that applies proprietary technology to optimize and permanently improve brain function, announced today that they have partnered with J. Flowers Health Institute to provide comprehensive brain function assessment through best-in-class, deep brain mapping for all patients.

J. Flowers Health Institute, located in Houston, Texas, is comprised of high-end medical facilities, with access to the largest medical campus in the world. Their Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluation Program uncovers the root causes of health issues, illuminating paths to optimal wellness. Timely reports and diagnostic impressions allow the appropriate next level of care to begin promptly, with a deep understanding of the individual's health and wellness.

"We are thrilled to announce our joint efforts to combine Neurologics' technology with the concierge health care services of J. Flowers to deliver unparalleled health care to executives, high-profile individuals, young adults, adolescents, and those with complex conditions," said Dr. James Flowers, Founder of the Institute. "I look forward to working with Neurologics for many years to come; there's no telling where this technology will go in the future."

Neurologics has developed field-leading technology for producing brain maps based on quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG), a non-invasive brain imaging technique. Neurologics' proprietary model of brain connectivity makes superior use of patient brain data to provide unparalleled insights into brain activity strengths and issues. Neurologics brain maps lay the groundwork for qEEG-powered interactive brain optimization programs, customized to each patient's brain.

"Neurologics provides the most comprehensive brain function assessment based on active qEEG brain mapping that I have seen in my career," noted COL(R) Dallas Hack MD who chairs the Scientific Advisory Board of Neurologics. "I thought I had seen everything in the field of cognitive rehabilitation during my tenure leading the Department of Defense research efforts on neurotrauma, but the Neurologics neuroengineering approach is in a class by itself. Combining this with the J. Flowers Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluation Program truly provides the best technologies available to solve and resolve difficult body and brain challenges."

"People come to Flowers to solve complex medical problems," said Karen Odell-Barber, CEO and Founder of Neurologics. "I have always operated from the perspective that you can solve any problem if you actually know what the problem is. But if you're just guessing and you guess wrong, then the treatment plan isn't going to be effective. Neurologics is thrilled to add its unique strengths to The Flowers Institute's robust program of concierge diagnostics."

About NeurologicsNeurologics, an assessment and brain optimization company backed by FDA-approved technology and proprietary software, applies qEEG to build and reinforce neural pathways that improve cognitive performance.

For more information, visit https://neurologics.com/.

About J. Flowers Health Institute J. Flowers Health Institute specializes in providing comprehensive health and wellness evaluations for individuals who want to improve their quality of life. Every patient receives personal, day-and-night concierge care and a workable plan for future health.

For more information, visit https://jflowershealth.com/.

