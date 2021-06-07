Leading Edge Alliance (LEA Global) Launches New U.S. National Tax Resource Center

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Edge Alliance (LEA Global), one of the world's largest international accounting associations, is pleased to announce the launch of their new U.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Edge Alliance (LEA Global), one of the world's largest international accounting associations, is pleased to announce the launch of their new U.S. National Tax Resource Center.

The U.S. National Tax Resource Center (NTRC) will provide extensive resources, tools and means for more effective member collaboration to share best practices, gain access to industry-leading experts, and provide insightful information and data to better serve their tax clients. It will provide clarity and thought leadership regarding complex tax issues as well as regulatory updates to allow tax professionals access to meaningful and timely content. Increased compliance obligations, emerging technology, and the growing need for a strategic approach to tax planning make it vital for companies to adapt quickly to changing requirements and understand the resources available to help address these changes in the most efficient manner.

The LEA Global U.S. National Tax Resource Center will allow tax departments to stay apprised of these regulatory requirements, emerging issues, and how data may enable tax professionals to integrate tax compliance into thoughtful business strategies for clients.

The NTRC is an exclusive member benefit afforded to all member firms of LEA Global.

Tony Szczepaniak, Chief Executive Officer of LEA Global, said about the U.S. National Tax Resource Center, "We are elated to be able to offer this resource to our members. We believe it will serve as a valuable resource for tax professionals as a tool for them to provide enhanced services and insight to their clients."

The addition of this U.S. National Tax Resource Center adds to the overall depth of value to members across the globe. The team of experienced professionals at LEA Global are working to effectively provide enhanced benefits and value to members through expanded resources such as these so that our members may remain on the Leading Edge of emerging technology and solutions.

About LEA Global:

Founded in 1999, LEA Global is one of the largest international associations in the world, creating an engaged community of almost 200 firms focused on accounting, financial, tax and business advisory services with specialized knowledge across many industry sectors. LEA Global firms operate from over 450 offices in over 100 countries, giving clients of LEA Global firms access to the knowledge, skills and experience of more than 1600 partners and almost 16,000 staff members. Our association provides the breadth of resources to help expand your business connections and expertise.

To learn more visit: www.leaglobal.com and connect with us via LinkedIn.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-edge-alliance-lea-global-launches-new-us-national-tax-resource-center-301307069.html

SOURCE Leading Edge Alliance/LEA Global