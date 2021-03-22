Leading DTC Solution For Beverage Alcohol Brands, Speakeasy Co., Joined Women Of The Vine & Spirits As A Corporate Member

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Co., the leading integrated DTC solution for beverage alcohol brands which enables brands the ability to sell direct-to-consumer while remaining three-tier compliant, is proud to announce they have...

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakeasy Co., the leading integrated DTC solution for beverage alcohol brands which enables brands the ability to sell direct-to-consumer while remaining three-tier compliant, is proud to announce they have joined Women of the Vine & Spirits as an Associate Corporate Member. Women of the Vine & Spirits is the world's leading membership organization dedicated to empowering and advancing women in the alcohol beverage industry, worldwide.

"What better time to announce Speakeasy Co.'s partnership with Women of the Vine & Spirits, such an inspiring organization, than during Women's History Month," said Josh Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO of Speakeasy Co.

"Speakeasy joining Women of the Vine & Spirits is a testament to its commitment to promoting diversity in the Wine and Spirits sector and I am proud to be a part of that," added Alexandra Beck, Vice President of Partnerships of Speakeasy Co. "At the beginning of my career, it was difficult to find female leaders to look up to, so I feel fortunate that I am part of a company that not only works with female-led brands, but also champions for the empowerment of women across the global beverage industry."

About Speakeasy Co.:

Speakeasy Co. is a technology company and e-commerce platform for the Wine & Spirits industry that ships beverage alcohol brands directly to consumers. The platform enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their own respective websites without disrupting the three-tier system, giving these brands the opportunity to own their own user experience from beginning to end, in addition to owning their own data and analytics of their target customer. To learn more about us please visit www.speakeasyco.com and or check us out on Instagram or Facebook .

About Women of the Vine & Spirits (WOTVS):

Women of the Vine & Spirits is the world's leading organization dedicated to empowering and advancing women in the alcohol beverage industry. Women of the Vine & Spirits is an organization for members to connect through our global and diverse network to collaborate across all industry sectors. Providing members with resources and opportunities to thrive is the cornerstone of our organization and success. We offer steadfast support for women at every position in the field with membership benefits that include: education, training, mentorship, entrepreneurship and networking as well as tools, services and resources for personal and business development. Together, we are a committed community taking action and making a position impact on the alcohol beverage industry, worldwide. For more information please visit: www.womenofthevine.com

Speakeasy Co. Media Contact: Taylor Foxman Taylorf@speakeasyco.com 609-432-2237

Wine of the Vine Contact:Kyndal Korsgaden Kyndal@womenofthevine.com 805-779-0301

