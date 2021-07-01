Leading Disability Justice Advocate Haben Girma To Keynote BbWorld 2021

RESTON, Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading global EdTech software and solutions company, announced today that human rights lawyer and disability justice advocate Haben Girma will deliver a keynote at BbWorld 2021, Blackboard's premier global conference. Girma, the first Deafblind person to graduate from Harvard Law School, will reflect on her personal journey and how to fight barriers to access for people with disabilities.

BbWorld is one of the largest EdTech conferences in the world, bringing together educators, administrators and industry leaders from around the globe to network, share best practices and discuss the future of education. The free conference is taking place virtually over a two-week period, July 13-15 and July 20-22.

"We're excited to welcome such a strong advocate for disability justice and inclusivity to BbWorld," said Blackboard Chairman, CEO and President Bill Ballhaus. " Haben Girma is a powerful voice in the movement to make our world - including the digital classroom - a more accessible place. At Blackboard, our team is driven to deliver learning experiences that are more inclusive, equitable and accessible for all learners, and we're honored to listen and learn from a leader of Ms. Girma's magnitude."

After becoming the first Deafblind person to graduate from Harvard Law School, Ms. Girma has gone on to become a leading human rights lawyer, advancing disability justice around the world. President Obama named her a White House Champion for Change and she's been honored by former President Bill Clinton, Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Her memoir, "Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law," has been featured in the New York Times, Oprah Magazine, and the Today Show.

Ms. Girma will join Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski, President of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), as a keynote speaker at BbWorld this year. To learn more about BbWorld and to register for free, please visit www.bbworld.com.

About Blackboard

Blackboard is a leading EdTech company, serving higher education, K-12, business, and government clients around the world. We connect a deep understanding of education with the power of technology to continuously push the boundaries of learning. Our mission is to advance learning together with the world's education community so that all learners, educators, and institutions can realize their goals today and prepare for tomorrow.

Contact: Phil Johnson +1 202-741-4218 phil.johnson@blackboard.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-disability-justice-advocate-haben-girma-to-keynote-bbworld-2021-301324391.html

SOURCE Blackboard Inc.