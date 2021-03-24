Leading Consumer Identity Resolution Provider FullContact Partners With New Placekey Universal Location ID To Improve Customer Recognition In Real-Time

DENVER, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Late last year, Placekey , the free universal identifier for places, launched with the backing of 500+ organizations. Today, Placekey announced a new partnership with FullContact , the industry leader in consumer Identity Resolution as a service. As part of the newly-launched partnership, FullContact has appended the unique Placekey identifier to their Identity Graph, extending interoperability between different SaaS providers using the Placekey as the universal replacement for an address.

"Leveraging Placekey enables us to sidestep the complexity inherent in dealing with addresses and location data."

The announcement marks the latest in a string of recent high-profile partnerships for Placekey , among them Accenture, Snowflake, and SafeGraph. The FullContact partnership allows Placekeys to be easily appended to address records, erasing existing challenges to dataset merging based on the fact that addresses and Points of Interest (POIs) are formatted differently across datasets. For FullContact's customers, the Placekey partnership enables them to use the universal location ID as a join key to Resolve customer data. This gives them the ability to easily join first and third-party data to any number of live datasets, extending data interoperability and decreasing onboarding time.

Ken Michie, FullContact's VP of Technology, discusses the universal location identifier's utility, "FullContact is thrilled about this partnership. Leveraging Placekey enables us to sidestep the complexity inherent in dealing with addresses and location data," he says. "Combining the power of Placekey's unique location ID with FullContact's full spectrum Identity Graph, the use cases are only limited to one's imagination. Given each platforms scalable API, we see a great opportunity to power more in-the-moment engagements for brands around advertising and audiences, regardless of medium."

More information about Placekey:Placekey is a free universal location identifier that solves problems around address and POI matching, standardization, deduplication and entity resolution. Placekey launched with the backing of over 500 organizations, including Esri, CARTO, SafeGraph, Accenture, Tableau, and Snowflake. Since launch, Placekey has seen widespread adoption, with commercial organizations like TripAdvisor and Experian, city governments, independent developers, and local nonprofits adopting Placekeys in their datasets. Placekey hosts an 8,000-plus-member online Slack community that has used the tool to facilitate COVID-19 research, among other uses. For more information, visit Placekey.io

About FullContact

FullContact is a privacy-safe Identity Resolution company building trust between people and brands, while also putting people and brands in control of their information. Their patented identity graph enables accurate, secure Identity Resolution for more than one billion people globally. FullContact delivers the capabilities needed to create tailored customer experiences by unifying data and applying insights in the moments that matter. FullContact is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Boston, San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, and Kochi, India. For more information, please visit www.fullcontact.com .

