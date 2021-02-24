Leading Canned Wine Company Archer Roose Enlists Wine Veteran To Lead Product And Innovation

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer Roose, one of the leading canned wine companies in the U.S., announced today the appointment of Alicia Towns Franken as Vice President of the Wine Portfolio for the organization.

With over 25 years in the hospitality industry, Alicia Towns Franken has an extensive track record launching successful wine programs nationwide through her ongoing wine consulting work. Alicia also continues to participate in seminars, tastings and panel discussions in the wine industry around the country.

Alongside launching successful wine programs, Alicia has been a champion in promoting diversity within the wine sector. In addition to decades of knowledge, she brings her lived experience as a Black woman, mother and work as a non-profit board member of Wine Unify , to elevate and influence the experience for diverse members of the wine community.

"I am truly excited to be joining Archer Roose during a time of such tremendous growth for the company," said Franken. "I look forward to working alongside such an incredible leadership team to help take Archer Roose to the next level of success in 2021 and beyond."

"We couldn't be happier to have Alicia now on board," explains Marian Leitner-Waldman, Founder of Archer Roose. "Alicia's approach to curating wines has always been to inspire and delight drinkers. Combined with her long-standing experience within the wine industry, we are excited to scale up the business and carve out our own voice as thought leaders in this highly competitive sector."

About Alicia Towns Frank enA successful wine educator and consultant with her own business, Towns Franken Consulting, Alicia Towns Franken brings over 25 years of experience in the industry. Alicia is currently on the boards of Wine Unify, The Esplanade Association, the Advisors of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, and serves on the Leadership Council of The Posse Foundation.

About Arc her RooseArcher Roose takes pride in the craftsmanship of our wine. We return to the foundation of wine as it was - garnering relationships with the winemaking community, preserving terroir, and sourcing the highest quality wine with the highest quality grapes. But we also shape the foundation of wine as it should be - with mindfulness to the planet and to the lifestyles of those who drink them. We create the new tradition, fitting Archer Roose wines into the modern lifestyle for the modern drinker.

