Leading Cannabis Retailer Generates 80 New Jobs, City Tax Revenues, And Much Fanfare In Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STIIIZY, one of the fastest growing cannabis brands in the world, today opens a retail store in the heart of the Inland Empire. Introducing a new generation of cannabis, STIIIZY Jurupa Valley is unlike any dispensary in the region, fully equipped with interactive/visual art installations and exclusive STIIIZY merchandise, offering a safe, socially distant shopping experience at retail. The lifestyle brand's second location in Southern California is a one-stop shop for all things cannabis, with a comprehensive collection of in-demand products, now available locally for the first time in Riverside County.

To mark grand opening day, the first 100 customers in line, observing safety protocol by wearing masks and practicing six-feet social distancing, will receive special STIIIZY branded merchandise including t-shirts, accessories, or decals, while supplies last. Grand opening specials, amazing deals and more will be announced on social media and available for a limited time. Now open, the store is safely providing socially distant shopping hours at limited capacity and advance order pick-up options for consumers of legal age.

Best known for innovation and premium quality products, STIIIZY will open its Jurupa Valley store daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The modern retail space spans 4,900 square feet and features STIIIZY products, including the exclusive STIIIZY Extracts, BIIIT Powered by STIIIZY, LIIIT Powered by STIIIZY, alongside other quality brands. With a collection of more than 55 cannabis brands, STIIIZY Jurupa Valley presents a truly elevated shopping experience.

"Having STIIIZY Jurupa Valley operating in town creates much needed retail growth in our community, especially during a time when so many other shops are closing," said Reyna Mejia, general manager of STIIIZY Jurupa Valley. "As an essential business, STIIIZY Jurupa Valley will make cannabis safely and conveniently available to our adult consumers. We look forward to continuing to support the growth and prosperity of our community."

More STIIIZY brick-and-mortar stores are planned to open soon in Southern California, joining STIIIZY Jurupa Valley and the STIIIZY DTLA flagship location in downtown L.A.'s industrial arts district. STIIIZY Jurupa Valley ( https://stiiizy.com/retail) is located at 5440 Mission Blvd. (between Mennes Ave. & Wallace St.) with the nearest freeway exit at Rubidoux Blvd. off I-60 or Mission Inn Ave. off I-91. The store is continuing to hire and will conduct ongoing job fairs until all positions are filled. More details are available by emailing jurupa@stiiizy.com.

