Leading Cannabis Platform Provider, Treez Names Accomplished SaaS Leader As Vice President Of Product And Marketing

JP Saunders Named to New Post as Part of Company's Rapid Expansion in the Enterprise Cloud Cannabis Market

OAKLAND, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez ( www.treez.io ), a private company and leading provider of an enterprise cloud platform that streamlines retail supply chain operations in the cannabis market, today announced expansion of the executive team with the appointment of JP Saunders as vice president of Product and Marketing.

In his role, Saunders leads the Treez product management, product marketing and corporate marketing teams. He previously served in various product management/marketing and management consulting roles in companies like RightNow, ATG, and Oracle. Prior to joining Treez, Saunders was vice president, Business Value Services for Oracle's Cloud application. He was one of the early pioneers of cloud computing in the late 90s, and later with dotcom SaaS, Social CRM and value selling.

"JP holds more than 25 years of experience bringing innovative cloud products to new and existing markets," said John Yang, CEO at Treez. "His leadership will help Treez accelerate delivery of leading-edge solutions to dispensaries and continue the company's rapid growth and strategic expansion in new and existing markets."

Treez is a leading enterprise cloud platform that streamlines retail supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Delivered through a SaaS model, Treez provides the robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary. In volume of transactions, Treez is the market-leading software used by dispensaries in California, with expansion underway into new markets nationwide. Its success with retailers and brands nationwide has resulted in more than $3 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV).

The Treez offering includes point of sale, dispensary inventory management and omnichannel sales delivery solutions on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction.

The company's innovative platform also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog and real-time market insights. The extensible platform API also provides the smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, and data analytics across the partner ecosystem.

