Leading Canadian Fintech Company Forms Strategic Partnership With Edmonton-based Caplink Capital Group Inc.

CALGARY, AB, June 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Ownest Financial Inc. (Ownest), an innovative Calgary-based autonomous financing software provider is pleased to announce that Caplink Capital Group Inc.

CALGARY, AB, June 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Ownest Financial Inc. (Ownest), an innovative Calgary-based autonomous financing software provider is pleased to announce that Caplink Capital Group Inc. (Caplink) has joined the Ownest family as Ownest's in-house mortgage originator in Canada, the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

With this announcement, Ownest can process pre-qualified leads from their custom-branded widget into Caplink's sales pipeline to offer an end-to-end lead verification and mortgage financing platform.

The product is ideal for Real Estate Professionals such as Realtors, Home Builders and Developers. The homebuyers answer eight simple online questions, which instantly verify their credit status and debt service capability. If the prospective homebuyer completes the full online mortgage application, Ownest's rules-based automated underwriting system, will match the borrower with the best available market mortgage products and rates. The solution is 70% faster than the traditional manual mortgage process.

In addition to expediting the mortgage approval and funding process, Ownest's platform provides real estate professionals and lenders in-depth consumer insights and business intelligence, enhancing upselling and cross-selling opportunities throughout the customer homebuying. Ownest's user-friendly dashboard combines the functionality of a customer relationship management system with reporting tools to help leadership teams optimize operational efficiency and return on investment.

Automated intelligence (AI) technology is growing in prominence as consumers and businesses demand more user-friendly streamlined service processes. Consumers and businesses alike insist on easy and guided access to services through stage-gate processes that shorten service delivery timelines while reducing the workload of everyone involved. The integration between Ownest's technology and Caplink's mortgage financing expertise creates a potent combination of loan process automation, CRM administration, ROI analysis, and competitive real-time finance options.

About Ownest

Launched in 2017 with a vision to innovate how financing is performed worldwide they pioneered B2C software empowering homebuyers to obtain online financing by aggregating optimal lenders and rates from over 22,000 mortgage products providing partners with an AI-driven platform that quickly and intelligently screens potential borrowers.

About Caplink

Since 1997, Caplink has operated as a Canadian mortgage lender specializing in sourcing, underwriting, and administering residential and commercial mortgage financing. In 2020 Caplink commenced mortgage lending operations in the United States (US) with plans to expand operations beyond the US to Mexico and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Ownest Financial Inc.