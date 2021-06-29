Leading Beverage Manufacturer Expands In Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Bottling, LLC, a family-owned beverage manufacturer, is opening a new production facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

"We want to congratulate Niagara Bottling on their expansion in the Kansas City region," said Governor Mike Parson. "This investment and the new jobs it will create will provide even more opportunities for Missourians to support their families and advance their careers right here in our state."

Niagara Bottling, LLC, will initially create nearly 100 jobs and invest approximately $156 million in a 634,000-square-foot facility in Kansas City.

"Niagara Bottling is excited to establish a second manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Missouri," said Brian Hess, Executive Vice President for Niagara Bottling, LLC. "This new facility will allow Niagara to produce new beverage products and serve important customers in the Midwest."

The company cited the Kansas City region's central location, availability of skilled talent and strong community relationships as key drivers of its decision.

"We appreciate the highly competitive and attractive combination of location, infrastructure, logistics, and workforce in the Kansas City region," said Hess. "Niagara has built a strong team and community relationships in Kansas City, and looks forward to maintaining our leadership in the areas of manufacturing, innovation, supply chain and overall environmental stewardship."

"We congratulate Niagara Bottling company on opening a second location in our community, and we're excited for the more than 100 new jobs this expansion will bring for Kansas Citians," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. "I am proud Kansas City continues to be such a great place for businesses such as Niagara Bottling to open and expand their operations."

The Kansas City region's $226 billion food and beverage industry continues to see growth with more than 660 companies located in the area and a workforce of more than 25,000 employed in food and beverage manufacturing, warehousing and distribution.

"Niagara Bottling, LLC's selection of Kansas City reinforces our region's position as a growing hub for food and beverage logistics in the U.S.," said Tim Cowden, President and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council. "We are pleased to welcome the new operation and are eager to watch the company expand."

About Missouri Partnership Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2007, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 28,000 new jobs, $1.4 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $3 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, Amazon, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Square, Swift Prepared Foods, USDA, and Veterans United.

