Leading Beverage Alcohol E-Commerce Developer Bottlecapps Offers First Free Alcohol Delivery Platform With BottleRover

DALLAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottlecapps, the fastest-growing full-service e-commerce developer for the beverage alcohol industry, announced today the expansion of its offerings with its free alcohol delivery platform, BottleRover. BottleRover is the first of its kind to offer free delivery with zero costs for both the end-users and participating liquor stores.

"Bottlecapps' mission is to develop technology and data-driven solutions to advance the beverage alcohol industry while creating a more seamless experience for customers, retailers, distributors and brands," said Dr. Prashant Desai, Executive Chairman & CEO of Bottlecapps. "Our new platform, BottleRover, stays true to our mission, and we are proud to be the first company to offer free alcohol delivery to our liquor store partners and customers."

In comparison to BottleRover, other marketplace platforms such as Drizly, ReserveBar and Instacart fees are exercised upon both the retailers, or liquor stores, as well as users. Fees for stores are generally a transaction percentage of 10-15% on each order, while users incur a delivery fee that varies between $1.99- $5.00 flat rate or a percentage of the order of up to 30%.

In addition to the free delivery feature, BottleRover's interface creates a seamless experience on the users' end, allowing for customers to shop for spirits, wine, beer and mixers in one place. The platform also has customized features that track orders and save order histories for easier check-out. A BottleRover user deemed the app as the "Best Alcohol Delivery App By Far," further stating, "Super quick, super courteous, one-stop shop for a party or a night in. Most delivery apps have high delivery fees or strings attached. This one is easy as pie and doesn't leave you feeling ripped off. Love it!"

Through its innovative technology, BottleRover arms distributors and retailers with high-touch data points, providing them deeper insights into customer behavior to help them increase sales and overall growth. "Consumers are in control, and they want to make educated decisions before and while they shop, which makes an online shopping experience like BottleRover such a vital piece of the alcohol buying journey," stated Corey Laney, Marketing Director, Republic National Distributing Company.

BottleRover is currently available in 35 states and over 500 cities nationwide and is rapidly expanding into new markets. BottleRover has seen a tremendous 50% increase in orders on average month over month.

To learn more about BottleRover and to download the app through the Apple App Store or Google Play, visit https://www.bottlerover.com/.

About Bottlecapps:

Based in Irving, Texas, Bottlecapps is a rapidly growing, cloud-based smartphone application company that builds branded liquor store apps for iOS and Android platforms. Bottlecapps allows liquor store owners and operators to sell their products effortlessly while providing consumers with the ability to purchase beer, wine and spirits from their favorite liquor establishments anytime, anywhere. More than 1,000 liquor stores across 35 states and five countries are successfully using Bottlecapps solutions that range from the app to web console, CRM, digital intelligence and loyalty programs. Bottlecapps was recently selected as one of the 2019/2020 Best Tech Startups by Tech Tribune. For more information, visit http://www.bottlecapps.com. Follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

