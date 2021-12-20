Leading Benefits Experience Platform Nayya Expands Leadership Team With New CRO And CMO To Accelerate Rapid Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayya , a leading benefits experience platform, announced today two new additions to its leadership team with the appointments of Bryan Caplin as Chief Revenue Officer and Dan Murdoch as Chief Marketing Officer. The news comes following Nayya's announcement of a $37 million Series B funding round in June, aimed at supporting the rapid scale-up of the company's operations, and sevenfold growth in annual revenue in 2021.

Reinventing the way employees choose and use their benefits by harnessing the power of AI and data science, Nayya simplifies the process of choosing traditional employer health insurance and employee benefit plans through hyper-personalized insights and recommendations.

Bryan Caplin, the newly appointed CRO, brings more than 20 years of international experience leading, scaling, and developing high-performing organizations within both venture-backed startups and publicly traded companies. Bryan will begin by overseeing Sales, Account Management, Strategic Partnerships, and Sales Operations.

Nayya's new CMO Dan Murdoch comes with rich expertise in demand generation, transformative brand building and progressive customer marketing strategies, having served in numerous leadership positions in both Global Marketing and Sales Development. Dan's diverse experience has shaped his approach to building durable, successful revenue outcomes for award-winning enterprise B2B software companies, including Harri, WorkMarket, an ADP Company, and Aventri (formerly etouches).

"We are thrilled to have such extremely talented executives join Nayya at such a pivotal time in our company's journey," said Sina Chehrazi, Co-Founder and CEO at Nayya. "Bryan and Dan will play an integral role as Nayya continues to pursue an ambitious growth trajectory and fulfill its mission of changing the world of benefits and care, fundamentally shifting the paradigm of how Americans choose and interact with their benefits and financial wellness. Their decades of experience will help us empower even more people - ensuring employees' physical and financial wellbeing."

Nayya was recently named the number one Rising Insurtech Company in the US by the Insurtech Insights Future50 Awards, and was featured on Otta's 2021 Rocket list of the fastest-growing companies. CTO and Co-Founder Akash Magoon was also recently named as a member of 2022's Forbes 30 Under 30 .

About Nayya

At Nayya, we believe there is a better way to choose and use benefits: A more transparent, less confusing way where employees feel more confident in their decisions which help drive better health and financial outcomes. We do so by enabling consumers to make informed benefits choices and interactions during open enrollment, new employee onboarding, qualifying life events, and throughout the year. It's one of the most stressful and challenging situations consumers face - and we see that as an opportunity to build an innovative response that can help millions of Americans avoid confusion and reach their health and financial potential. Visit nayya.com for more information.

