Leaders Press' "Business Success Secrets" Is Now A USA Today And Wall Street Journal Bestseller

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders Press' recent release, Business Success Secrets , made an impressive debut catapulting itself to the number three spot on the Wall Street Journal best-seller list, as well as earning 79 th place on USA Today's 'Top 150 Best-Selling Books' list.

Business Success Secrets pops a hole in the cultural myth that says entrepreneurialism is only for a select group of people. In exploring the vast array of contributing authors, the reader will become acquainted with a myriad of successful habits, routines, strategies and coping mechanisms for dealing with the trials of entrepreneurship. Drawing on a selection of business owners from every conceivable enterprise, the core characteristic of success can be summarized as follows: never stop learning.

Full contributor list: Dr. Tamara L. Nall, Victor Agapov, Patrick Borlik, Trudy Bourgeois, Karen Cole, Denita R. Conway, Melanie Cook-McCant, Euran S. Daniels, Lawrence M. Drake II, Ph.D., Rachel Dunbar, Ph.D., Julian Frederick, Jennice Gist, DNP, CRNA, David Greene III, SMP, CPCC, Karen Marieke Heine, Tomeka B. Holyfield, Dawn M. Houle, Robert Merrill Jefferson, Rashi Arora Khosla, Lianne Lami, PE, CEM, CEA, Chef LaToya Larkin, MBA, CCE, Elisabete Miranda, Chukwuka C. Monye, Jessica Moseley, Nish Parikh, Lynn K. Petrazzuolo, Kimberly Rath, Dr. Angela D. Reddix, Ryan A. Rickert, Dr. Carrie Singer, Jonathan Sparks, Esq., Solomon Thimothy, Theresa R. Williams-Harrison, MBA, PMP, CSM, Diedre L. Windsor, and Pokin Yeung.

"Working with Leaders Press was an incredible publishing experience, from the formatting to the final editing and publication, everything was handled with professionalism. Not only that, but now I'm a two-time best-selling author!" - Dr. Tamara L Nall

