Leaders From Amazon Web Services, Boeing, Cisco, Comcast, Guidewire Solutions, Hyundai, McKesson, McKinsey & Company, Nike, And More Join Girls In Tech's Signature Conference On Sept. 15

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls in Tech, a global nonprofit working to erase the gender gap in tech, has added senior leaders from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Boeing, Cisco, Comcast, Guidewire Solutions, Hyundai, McKesson, McKinsey & Company, Nike, and more to its annual signature conference that tackles topics such as industry trends, tricks of the trade, setbacks, triumphs, and life experiences uniquely tailored to women in technology. Kym McNicholas, host of The Innovator's Network, and Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO of Girls in Tech, will host the event that is being held virtually Sept. 15.

Women leaned in to hear industry leaders offer practical solutions to the endemic issues facing women in technology.

"We welcomed more attendees than ever to our conference last year as women leaned in to hear industry leaders offer practical solutions to the endemic issues facing women in technology," said Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO, Girls in Tech. "We are again raising the bar with an incredibly diverse group of speakers this year who will be tackling the tough topics that impact women's work and personal lives."

Thanks to the generous support of Girls in Tech Conference 2021 title sponsor Pegasystems, the software company that crushes business complexity, admission to this year's event is just $35 per attendee.

"While women continue to face gender inequality in the workforce, they've also been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, making it a critical time for Pega to help more women attend the Girls in Tech Conference," said Ken Stillwell, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Pegasystems. "We want to empower women to pursue as well as further their careers in technology, and are honored to sponsor such an important event that enables women to do so."

Amazon Web Services Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs and Girls in Tech Board Chair Sandy Carter will give opening remarks during which she addresses the past year of unique challenges and what the path forward looks like for women in technology. Carter will also moderate an AWS panel interview with Crysta Dungee, Head of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Programs at Amazon Web Services Startups; Laura Grit, VP of Distinguished Engineer at Amazon Web Services; and Kim Majerus, Leader of US Education, State and Local Government at Amazon Web Services.

Below are featured speakers and sessions:

Roselyn Cason-Marcus , Global Leader, Black Senior Recruiting & Retention at McKinsey & Company, will addresses bias in AI and how to ensure a future of inclusivity

, Global Leader, Black Senior Recruiting & Retention at McKinsey & Company, will addresses bias in AI and how to ensure a future of inclusivity Laura Drabik , Chief Evangelist, Guidewire Solutions will share tips for creating the career of your dreams, no matter your level

, Chief Evangelist, Guidewire Solutions will share tips for creating the career of your dreams, no matter your level Kimberly N. Ellison-Taylor , CEO at KET Solutions, LLC & former Executive Director, Finance Thought Leadership at Oracle, will talk about finding your inner superpower to take your career to new heights

, CEO at KET Solutions, LLC & former Executive Director, Finance Thought Leadership at Oracle, will talk about finding your inner superpower to take your career to new heights Susan Doniz , CIO & Senior VP of Information Technology & Data Analytics at Boeing, will share her vision for a diverse and inclusive path forward

, CIO & Senior VP of Information Technology & Data Analytics at Boeing, will share her vision for a diverse and inclusive path forward Sabrina Atienza , Head of Voice AI at Pegasystems, and former Founder and CEO of Qurious, will explore the exciting and rapidly growing field of AI, including its challenges and opportunities.

, Head of Voice AI at Pegasystems, and former Founder and CEO of Qurious, will explore the exciting and rapidly growing field of AI, including its challenges and opportunities. Find yourself stuck at times? Learn more about the reasons people resist with Marnie Rosenberg , Founder at The Crossroads Coach

, Founder at The Crossroads Coach Olabisi Boyle , VP of Product & Mobility at Hyundai, will discuss how to empower women on the workforce

, VP of Product & Mobility at Hyundai, will discuss how to empower women on the workforce Alissa Abdullah , PhD, SVP & Deputy CSO at Mastercard, will help attendees master cyber, including how to protect against threats

, PhD, SVP & Deputy CSO at Mastercard, will help attendees master cyber, including how to protect against threats Maria Town , President and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities, will be interviewed by Kym McNicholas , Host of The Innovator's Network

, President and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities, will be interviewed by , Host of The Innovator's Network The topics of risk-taking and growth will be tackled by Judy Buchholz , Head of Commercial Sales for the Americas at Pegasystems

, Head of Commercial Sales for the Americas at Pegasystems Jacqueline D. Woods , CMO at NielsenIQ, will talk about overcoming bias in the workplace.

, CMO at NielsenIQ, will talk about overcoming bias in the workplace. Learn why writing software is fundamentally a creative activity involving problem solving where the only limits are our imagination with Ed Schofield , Founder and CEO at Python Charmers

, Founder and CEO at Python Charmers Adam Rosendahl , Chief Experience Officer at LATE NITE ART will show you how to adopt art-based practices and learn techniques to engage your imagination and build more confidence in your own creativity.

, Chief Experience Officer at LATE NITE ART will show you how to adopt art-based practices and learn techniques to engage your imagination and build more confidence in your own creativity. Deb Liu , CEO and President at Ancestry, will share tips on how to overcome introversion and shyness in order to feel confident speaking up

, CEO and President at Ancestry, will share tips on how to overcome introversion and shyness in order to feel confident speaking up Former AMEX CIO Licenia Rojas will offer solutions for balancing work and life

Andrea Morgan-Vandome, VP of Technical Product Management at Nike, will share the story of her extraordinary journey through a male-dominated industry

Maria Lensing , SVP & CTO Infrastructure, Engineering & Operations at McKesson, will speak on doing what's right for your family

, SVP & CTO Infrastructure, Engineering & Operations at McKesson, will speak on doing what's right for your family Grace Francisco , VP of Developer Relations Strategy & Experience at Cisco will discuss how to let go of perfectionism

, VP of Developer Relations Strategy & Experience at Cisco will discuss how to let go of perfectionism Sonya Echols , VP of HR Comcast, will unpack the "three Ps" that are the secret to career success

One of the conference's most popular offerings is the guided meditations and stretches that are built into the day's agenda. This year, Sonja Montague MacKay, founder of The More Human Company, will again lead meditations, breathing and focus exercises, while Nike Trainer Xochilt Hoover will lead stretching sessions for attendees. Another crowd pleaser, David Kim, Founder of Dave Kim Music, will be doing a musical performance as part of the event.

A full agenda and list of featured speakers can be found on GirlsinTech.org .

About Girls in TechGirls in Tech is a global non-profit that works to erase the gender gap in tech. Today, every industry is a tech industry, with a need for people of all skills and backgrounds. We offer education and experiences to help people discover their unique superpower and hone it. We aim to see every person accepted, confident, and valued in tech—just as they are.

Contact: Julie Mathis julie.mathis@girlsintech.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leaders-from-amazon-web-services-boeing-cisco-comcast-guidewire-solutions-hyundai-mckesson-mckinsey--company-nike-and-more-join-girls-in-techs-signature-conference-on-sept-15-301366485.html

SOURCE Girls in Tech